Report: George Kambosos vs. Devin Haney Title Fight Agreed; Bout Set for June 5

Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

George Kambosos and Devin Haney will reportedly face off for the undisputed lightweight championship on June 5 at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia, per ESPN's Mike Coppinger.

Per that report, the deal between the two fighters "includes a rematch clause if Haney (27-0, 15 KOs) wins, sources said. In the event Kambosos (20-0, 10 KOs) loses and exercises his right to a return bout, that fight also would take place in his native Australia."

