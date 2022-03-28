Christian Pulisic Nets Hat Trick as USMNT Rout Panama in 2022 World Cup Qualifying

CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images

Following a 0-0 draw with Mexico on Thursday at Estadio Azteca, the United States men's national team defeated Panama 5-1 on Sunday in a 2022 CONCACAF World Cup qualifying match in front of a home crowd in Orlando at Exploria Stadium.

With the United States and Mexico even in the CONCACAF table and Panama just one point off fourth place, Sunday's win was a huge one for the Americans, who are aiming to qualify for the World Cup for the first time since 2014.

With Timothy Weah and DeAndre Yedlin sidelined for picking up their second yellow card of qualifying in Mexico, the Americans had to dig deep for a win against Panama on Sunday, and while they got out to a slow start, they heated up quickly.

In the 13th minute, Panama's Anibal Godoy shoved U.S. defender Walker Zimmerman inside the penalty area during a corner kick. No foul was given initially, but VAR enforced a call, which the Panamanians thought was questionable.

Regardless, the United States was awarded a penalty, and midfielder Christian Pulisic took the kick in the 17th minute to give the Americans an early 1-0 lead.

And while Panama nearly equalized minutes later, the Americans responded with a goal from Paul Arriola in the 23rd minute to take a 2-0 lead. With Pulisic down just outside the box, Antonee Robinson found Arriola with a beautiful cross for the goal.

The scoring onslaught only continued from there, as Arriola set up FC Dallas teammate Jesus Ferreira in the 27th minute for a 3-0 lead.

And just when Panama thought it could escape the first half down just 3-0, Godoy was called again inside the penalty area after putting an arm into Miles Robinson’s face during a battle for the ball.

Pulisic was selected to take the penalty again, and he scored his second of the match in stoppage time.

The USMNT kept the momentum in the second half.

Gio Reyna subbed on to start the second half, and he had an incredible scoring chance in the 47th minute, but shot the ball just wide of Panama goalkeeper Luis Mejia.

The Americans continued knocking at the door, and Pulisic scored his third goal of the night in the 65th minute for his first career hat trick for the USMNT. Pulisic was subbed off shortly after, and he received a standing ovation from the Orlando crowd.

Godoy ended up scoring Panama's only goal of the night in the 86th minute off a set piece.

This was a huge victory for the United States, and it puts the team one step closer to clinching a spot in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The top three teams in the CONCACAF table automatically qualify for the World Cup, while the fourth-place team has to play in an intercontinental playoff for a chance to reach soccer's biggest stage.

The USMNT could have clinched a spot in the World Cup on Sunday night, but it needed El Salvador to defeat Costa Rica, which defeated the Salvadorans 2-1 just before the Americans kicked off against Panama.

The United States will face its next challenge against the Costa Ricans on Wednesday at Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica.