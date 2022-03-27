FAU Softball Coach, Former LGPA Tour Golfer Joan Joyce Dies at Age 81

Shane Bevel/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

FAU softball coach Joan Joyce died Saturday at the age of 81.

"This is a terribly sad loss for the FAU family," FAU President John Kelly said. "Joan was a true sports legend, and we are grateful for the 28 years she spent here, modeling the best in personal and professional behavior for our student-athletes. Joan's legacy will live on at the university and across the country through the generations of young women she inspired to play — and excel at — softball and golf."

Joyce's death comes a little over a week after as she was credited with the 1,000th win of her coaching career.

The Connecticut native took over the program ahead of the 1995 season. During her time in the dugout, the Owls made the NCAA tournament on nine occasions and won 11 conference tournament titles.

Joyce was a legendary player in her own right with the Raybestos Brakettes. She was an ASA All-American for 18 straight years and earned eight MVP awards. The National Softball Hall of Fame enshrined her in 1983.

Striking out Boston Red Sox legend Ted Williams during a 1961 exhibition was one of Joyce's biggest singular accomplishments.

"I remember the crowd going crazy — but after all, it was in my hometown," she told Dave Scheiber in 2011. "In my opinion, that's what made me famous more than anything."

In addition to coaching the softball team, Joyce guided FAU's women's golf team from 1996 to 2014. She had competed on the LPGA Tour beginning in 1977 and continued through 1995 until getting her coaching career underway.