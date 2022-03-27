NFL Trade Rumors: Jets 'Keeping an Eye' on DK Metcalf, A.J. Brown, Deebo Samuel

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

The New York Jets missed out on Tyreek Hill, but that doesn't mean they won't try to upgrade the wide receiver position this offseason.

According to ESPN's Rich Cimini, the Jets "are keeping an eye on the situations" of the Seattle Seahawks' DK Metcalf, the Tennessee Titans' A.J. Brown and the San Francisco 49ers' Deebo Samuel.

Cimini added that "at this point, there's no indication that any of them are available."

