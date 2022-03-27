Saudi Arabian F1 Grand Prix 2022 Results: Max Verstappen Wins, Charles Leclerc 2nd

AP Photo/Hassan Ammar

Max Verstappen staved off a charge by Charles Leclerc to win Formula 1's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The outcome is the inverse of how they fared in the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix.

Verstappen overtook Leclerc for the lead on the 42nd lap but couldn't hold the position for very long. Their dramatic head-to-head battle could be a preview for what's to come over the next few months.

Leclerc displayed some deft driving to bait Verstappen and surge past him to maintain his hold on first place.

But the Belgian couldn't be denied. He turned the tables on Leclerc with some strategic driving of his own.

In the end, only 0.549 seconds separated the pair.

Carlos Sainz made it a good night for the Ferrari team as he earned a spot on the podium. It was the second straight double-podium for Ferrari.

Sergio Perez sat on the pole for the first time in his Formula 1 career after posting a time of 1:28.200 in the third qualifying round.

Perez got off to a strong start before encountering some terrible luck that effectively ended his quest for a third Grand Prix victory.

Nicholas Latifi came to a stop along the barrier, which brought out the safety car. Perez had pitted before the wreck and saw any advantage he might have otherwise gained from the trip to pit road nullified.

Leclerc jumped into the lead, with Perez slipping to third. Things didn't get much better from there for the 32-year-old Mexican.

Claiming the pole never guarantees victory for a driver, but Perez will undoubtedly be frustrated by the circumstances leading to his fourth-place finish.

For Lewis Hamilton, the story was almost the opposite.

The seven-time champion had a brutal qualifying run in the first round and had to start from 16th on Sunday. Seeing Hamilton in the role of the underdog was an experience that doesn't happen every weekend.

A 10th-place showing wasn't bad all things considered.

Verstappen's victory brought an end to an eventful weekend.

The race went on as planned despite an attack Friday on an oil storage facility in close proximity to the Saudi Grand Prix track in Jeddah. Formula 1 and FIA said in a joint statement race officials received "full and detailed assurances that the event is secure."

Then during qualifying on Saturday, Mick Schumacher crashed into the wall at Turn 9. His car suffered significant damage, yet the 23-year-old avoided any serious injuries.

Melbourne, Australia, will be the next stop for Formula 1. Practice for the Australian Grand Prix will get underway April 7 ahead of the race on April 10. This is the first installment of the event since the 2019 season.