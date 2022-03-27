NBA Rumors: Greg Monroe, Jazz Agree to Contract After Playing for Bucks in February

Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images

The Utah Jazz are reportedly signing center Greg Monroe to a 10-day contract.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported the news Sunday. Monroe, 31, played most recently with the Capital City Go-Go of the G League. He's also spent time with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Washington Wizards and Milwaukee Bucks this season.

The Jazz have lost three straight games and have a hole at backup center with Hassan Whiteside dealing with a foot injury. Whiteside is currently listed as day-to-day, and Monroe should slot in as insurance in case he's not able to get on the floor.

Monroe hadn't played NBA basketball since the 2018-19 season before making a return this season as teams dealt with a combination of injuries and COVID-19 issues. He's appeared in 10 games, averaging 5.5 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 54.5 percent from the floor.

When Monroe signed with the Timberwolves in December, he became the record 541st player to compete in the 2021-22 NBA season.

A 2010 first-round pick, Monroe has also played for the Detroit Pistons, Phoenix Suns, Toronto Raptors, Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers.