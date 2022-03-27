Steven Adams: Dennis Rodman Had Rebounding Down to a Science; 'I Just Stand There'

Justin Ford/Getty Images

Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams has been dominant on the boards this season, but he said there is nothing special to his approach to rebounding.

"You could go into the Dennis Rodman stuff. He had it down to a science, talking about the rotations of the ball and stuff. He's wild, mate," Adams told reporters Sunday. "I’m too stupid for that, mate. I don’t have enough brain cells for that one, brother. I just stand there."

Adams is averaging 10.0 rebounds per game this season, which would be the most in his nine-year NBA career. His 334 offensive rebounds leads the league and already set a Grizzlies franchise record.

Teammate De'Anthony Melton said the rebounding is a science for Adams:

It has some thinking about Rodman, a Basketball Hall of Famer, as he explained the art of rebounding during The Last Dance docuseries.

"I just practiced a lot about the angle of the ball and the trajectory of it," Rodman said. "You got a Larry Bird, it's gonna spin. You got a Magic, it'll maybe spin. When Michael shoot over here, I position myself right there. Now it hit the rim, it's boom. Click, go back this way. Boom, here, here. Click, go that way. Boom, that way. Click here, this way. So basically I just start learning how to put myself in a position to get the ball."

Adams apparently has a different approach, but it's certainly worked out for him this season.