    Pacers vs. Raptors to Restart After Speaker Catches Fire in Scotiabank Arena

    Adam WellsMarch 27, 2022

    Roberto Machado Noa/LightRocket via Getty Images

    Saturday's game between the Indiana Pacers and Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena has been suspended due to a fire in the building. 

    Per Toronto Police Operations on Twitter, police were called to the arena after receiving reports of a speaker catching fire. 

    Toronto Police Operations @TPSOperations

    FIRE:<br>Scotiabank Arena<br>- reports of a speaker on fire at the <a href="https://twitter.com/ScotiabankArena?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ScotiabankArena</a><br>- police o/s<br>- <a href="https://twitter.com/Toronto_Fire?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Toronto_Fire</a> o/s - advised 2 alarm-fire, TFS requesting the arena be evacuated as a precaution<br>- no reported injuries<br>- potential road closures in the area<br>- expect delays<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GO565176?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GO565176</a><br>^al

    Per Blake Murphy of Sportsnet 590 The Fan, the fire chief requested the arena be evacuated even though there is "no threat to public safety."

    Blake Murphy @BlakeMurphyODC

    Broadcast further explains that there was an electrical fire in the speaker. Was concern it could fall.<br><br>Still awaiting word if this game will be resumed tonight still or at a later date.

    The Raptors were leading the Pacers 66-38 with 4:05 remaining in the second quarter before play was suspended. 

    ESPN @espn

    The Pacers-Raptors game in Toronto was suspended and the arena was evacuated due to smoke.<br><br>The fire chief declared no threat to public safety. <a href="https://t.co/sci7Nyi3LB">pic.twitter.com/sci7Nyi3LB</a>

    Per Raptors radio play-by-play announcer Eric Smith, the game is going to resume with no fans in the stands after the air quality was cleared by the fire department:

    Eric Smith @Eric__Smith

    Air quality cleared by fire department. Floor, below speaker, being cleaned. Fire fighters worming through final steps -- isolating the area.<br><br>Ball racks back on the floor ...benches being replenished with Towels etc...<br><br>Game will resume "soon" ...with no fans

    This marks the first regular-season game to be suspended because of a fire in the arena. There was a preseason game in October between the Milwaukee Bucks and Memphis Grizzlies at FedEx Forum that was called after the third quarter when a fire alarm inadvertently went off. 

    Saturday's game has significant playoff implications for the Raptors. They entered the day with a 41-32 record, tied with the Cleveland Cavaliers for sixth in the Eastern Conference. Cleveland has the tiebreaker after winning three of four head-to-head meetings between the teams. 

    The Raptors would host the Brooklyn Nets in the play-in tournament if the season ended today. They still have eight games remaining, not including this matchup with the Pacers. 

    Indiana (25-49) lost back-to-back games entering Saturday night. It currently sits in 13th place in the Eastern Conference, ahead of only the Detroit Pistons (20-54) and Orlando Magic (20-54). 

