    Bulls' Tristan Thompson Fined $20K for Directing Profane Language Toward Official

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIMarch 27, 2022

    AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

    Chicago Bulls big man Tristan Thompson has been fined $20,000 for directing profane language toward an official near the end of his team's 126-109 road loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday:

    Larry Hawley @HawleySports

    For using profanity at an official late in the Bulls’ loss to the Pelicans on Thursday when he got two technicals and was ejected, Tristan Thompson has been fined $20,000 by the NBA today. <a href="https://twitter.com/WGNNews?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@WGNNews</a> <a href="https://t.co/M4xEM9r9yP">pic.twitter.com/M4xEM9r9yP</a>

    Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic, Cody Westerlund of 670TheScore.com and Chicago Sun-Times writer Joe Cowley all gave insight at the time the incident in question went down.

    Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry

    Tristan Thompson has been ejected after receiving a double technical foul while arguing with game officials from the bench area during a video review.

    Cody Westerlund @CodyWesterlund

    The Tristan Thompson experience is just wild, man.<br><br>He just got ejected for drawing 2 technical fouls from the bench with 21.2 seconds left and Bulls down 13 as they're for some goddamn reason reviewing a common foul for a flagrant foul.

    Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

    Tristan Thompson not only got ejected, but dropped a series of "FU's" on all three officials. It wasn't Joakim Noah-SacTown Epic, but it was good.

    The 31-year-old Thompson, an 11-year NBA veteran, has averaged 6.2 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Sacramento Kings, Indiana Pacers and Bulls this year. He signed with the Bulls on Feb. 19 after agreeing to a contract buyout with the Pacers two days earlier.

    Thompson and the Bulls are enduring a rough patch right now as a 3-10 slide has sunk the 42-31 Bulls to fifth in the Eastern Conference. They'll look to bounce back Saturday at 8 p.m. ET at the Cleveland Cavaliers.

