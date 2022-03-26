Report: Joel Embiid, Nikola Jokic Eligible at Forward and Center on All-NBA Ballot

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

The NBA is giving both Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic an opportunity to make the All-NBA first team even though they play the same position.

Per Mike Singer of the Denver Post, Embiid and Jokic will be eligible on the ballot at center and forward.

NBA reporter Marc Stein noted that if the players get more votes at center than forward, they won't be eligible to make the team at forward regardless of how high their forward vote totals are.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.