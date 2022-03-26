Saudi Arabian F1 Grand Prix 2022: Odds, Preview and Top Storylines

AP Photo/Hassan Ammar

The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix will go down Sunday at 1 p.m. ET from the Jeddah Corniche Circuit.

Red Bull driver Sergio Perez won his first-ever pole position after qualifying Saturday, and he's second on the DraftKings Sportsbook odds ledger at +250 ($100 bet to win $250).

Red Bull Racing is also tops on the constructor/manufacturer race-winning car odds at -120.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, who opened the year with a win at the Bahrain Grand Prix, leads the oddsmakers' books at +130. Ferrari is right behind Red Bull at -110, too.

Here's a look at all of the odds for Formula One's second race of the season alongside a quick preview and some storylines for Sunday.

Driver Odds

Charles Leclerc: +130

Sergio Perez: +260

Max Verstappen: +270

Carlos Sainz: +650

George Russell: +5000

Lewis Hamilton: +5000

Esteban Ocon: +8000

Fernando Alonso: +13000

Pierre Gasly: +13000

Valtteri Bottas: +13000

Kevin Magnussen: +15000

Guanyu Zhou: +20000

Lando Norris: +30000

Daniel Ricciardo: +30000

Yuki Tsunoda: +40000

Lance Stroll: +80000

Alexander Albon: +80000

Nicholas Latifi: +80000

Nico Hulkenberg: +80000

Constructor/Manufacturer

Red Bull Racing: -120

Ferrari: -110

Mercedes: +2500

Alpine: +5000

Alfa Romeo: +8000

Haas: +10000

AlpahaTauri: +10000

McLaren: +15000

Williams: +40000

Aston Martin: +40000

Preview and Storylines

Ferrari stole the show to start the 2022 F1 season in Bahrain with Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz finishing one-two on the podium. Qualifying went well for Ferrari this time around as well, with Leclerc taking P2 and Sainz coming across in P3.

The same can't be said for Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes. The seven-time F1 champion will start 16th after getting knocked out in the first phase of qualifying. Hamilton started the year with a third-place finish in Bahrain. Teammate George Russell ended qualifying in sixth.

Hamilton's ex-teammate, Valtteri Bottas, will start this race in eighth. Racing for Alfa Romeo, Bottas took sixth in Bahrain. He'll be one to watch as he looks to improve upon his performance.

Red Bull had a rough showing last week. Defending champion Max Verstappen did not finish because of a power failure, and Perez lost his engine and spun out.

It looks like that team is back on track after Perez took first in qualifying.

Verstappen will start fourth, putting Red Bull in a great position to bounce back.

On the flip side, McLaren continued its rough start to the season. Daniel Ricciardo finished 14th in Bahrain, while teammate Lando Norris was 15th.

They'll lead the back half of the pack Sunday: Norris is 11th in the grid, and Ricciardo is 12th.

A frightening moment took place during the second round of qualifying as Haas' Mick Schumacher suffered a terrible crash:

Thankfully, Schumacher is well after some health checkups.

However, the team has ruled Schumacher out of Sunday's race:

The lone F1 American team, Haas is looking to follow up a strong start to the year. They stood out last week after Kevin Magnussen finished fifth at Bahrain and Schumacher took 11th.

It'll be a little harder this time around with Magnussen starting 11th and Schumacher now out. But most importantly, the 23-year-old Schumacher is OK after a horrifying crash.

