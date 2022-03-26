Saudi Arabian F1 Grand Prix 2022: Odds, Preview and Top Storylines

Saudi Arabian F1 Grand Prix 2022: Odds, Preview and Top StorylinesMarch 27, 2022
The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix will go down Sunday at 1 p.m. ET from the Jeddah Corniche Circuit.
Red Bull driver Sergio Perez won his first-ever pole position after qualifying Saturday, and he's second on the DraftKings Sportsbook odds ledger at +250 ($100 bet to win $250).
Oracle Red Bull Racing @redbullracing
At the 2️⃣1️⃣5️⃣th attempt 💪 <a href="https://twitter.com/SChecoPerez?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SChecoPerez</a> will start the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SaudiArabianGP?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SaudiArabianGP</a> from Pole Position ☝️ <a href="https://t.co/Z9I0mX7AgK">pic.twitter.com/Z9I0mX7AgK</a>
Red Bull Racing is also tops on the constructor/manufacturer race-winning car odds at -120.
Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, who opened the year with a win at the Bahrain Grand Prix, leads the oddsmakers' books at +130. Ferrari is right behind Red Bull at -110, too.
Here's a look at all of the odds for Formula One's second race of the season alongside a quick preview and some storylines for Sunday.
Driver Odds
Charles Leclerc: +130
Sergio Perez: +260
Max Verstappen: +270
Carlos Sainz: +650
George Russell: +5000
Lewis Hamilton: +5000
Esteban Ocon: +8000
Fernando Alonso: +13000
Pierre Gasly: +13000
Valtteri Bottas: +13000
Kevin Magnussen: +15000
Guanyu Zhou: +20000
Lando Norris: +30000
Daniel Ricciardo: +30000
Yuki Tsunoda: +40000
Lance Stroll: +80000
Alexander Albon: +80000
Nicholas Latifi: +80000
Nico Hulkenberg: +80000
Constructor/Manufacturer
Red Bull Racing: -120
Ferrari: -110
Mercedes: +2500
Alpine: +5000
Alfa Romeo: +8000
Haas: +10000
AlpahaTauri: +10000
McLaren: +15000
Williams: +40000
Aston Martin: +40000
Preview and Storylines
Ferrari stole the show to start the 2022 F1 season in Bahrain with Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz finishing one-two on the podium. Qualifying went well for Ferrari this time around as well, with Leclerc taking P2 and Sainz coming across in P3.
Formula 1 @F1
🏁 QUALIFYING CLASSIFICATION 🏁<br><br>A maiden pole position for Checo! 👏<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SaudiArabianGP?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SaudiArabianGP</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/F1?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#F1</a> <a href="https://t.co/XhWtsv7cxB">pic.twitter.com/XhWtsv7cxB</a>
The same can't be said for Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes. The seven-time F1 champion will start 16th after getting knocked out in the first phase of qualifying. Hamilton started the year with a third-place finish in Bahrain. Teammate George Russell ended qualifying in sixth.
Hamilton's ex-teammate, Valtteri Bottas, will start this race in eighth. Racing for Alfa Romeo, Bottas took sixth in Bahrain. He'll be one to watch as he looks to improve upon his performance.
Red Bull had a rough showing last week. Defending champion Max Verstappen did not finish because of a power failure, and Perez lost his engine and spun out.
It looks like that team is back on track after Perez took first in qualifying.
Formula 1 @F1
The pole lap of a lifetime for the mighty <a href="https://twitter.com/SChecoPerez?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SChecoPerez</a> 🙌<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SaudiArabianGP?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SaudiArabianGP</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/F1?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#F1</a> <a href="https://t.co/tbRKzckotu">pic.twitter.com/tbRKzckotu</a>
Verstappen will start fourth, putting Red Bull in a great position to bounce back.
On the flip side, McLaren continued its rough start to the season. Daniel Ricciardo finished 14th in Bahrain, while teammate Lando Norris was 15th.
They'll lead the back half of the pack Sunday: Norris is 11th in the grid, and Ricciardo is 12th.
A frightening moment took place during the second round of qualifying as Haas' Mick Schumacher suffered a terrible crash:
TSN @TSN_Sports
Red Flag 🚩<br><br>Mick Schumacher has a heavy hit at Turn 12. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SaudiArabianGP?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SaudiArabianGP</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/F1?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#F1</a> <a href="https://t.co/12lBHlXRex">pic.twitter.com/12lBHlXRex</a>
Thankfully, Schumacher is well after some health checkups.
Formula 1 @F1
Mick Schumacher has been assessed at the Medical Centre. The assessment revealed no injuries.<br><br>He has been transferred to King Fahad Armed Forces Hospital, Jeddah, for precautionary checks.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SaudiArabianGP?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SaudiArabianGP</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/F1?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#F1</a> <a href="https://t.co/ZVJoHdl0M3">pic.twitter.com/ZVJoHdl0M3</a>
Haas F1 Team @HaasF1Team
Here are our qualifying results in Jeddah 🇸🇦<br><br>K-Mag with his second Q3 appearance in a row! <br><br>But most importantly, Mick is physically well - he’s in hospital for precautionary check-ups. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HaasF1?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HaasF1</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SaudiArabianGP?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SaudiArabianGP</a> <a href="https://t.co/B1OV7d9KDj">pic.twitter.com/B1OV7d9KDj</a>
However, the team has ruled Schumacher out of Sunday's race:
Haas F1 Team @HaasF1Team
In light of today's qualifying incident, Mick Schumacher will not participate in tomorrow's <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SaudiArabianGP?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SaudiArabianGP</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HaasF1?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HaasF1</a> <a href="https://t.co/trPRIUFFHk">pic.twitter.com/trPRIUFFHk</a>
The lone F1 American team, Haas is looking to follow up a strong start to the year. They stood out last week after Kevin Magnussen finished fifth at Bahrain and Schumacher took 11th.
It'll be a little harder this time around with Magnussen starting 11th and Schumacher now out. But most importantly, the 23-year-old Schumacher is OK after a horrifying crash.
