NFL Rumors: Jarvis Landry Seeking New Contract Worth Around $20M Annually

Free-agent wide receiver Jarvis Landry is reportedly in search of a massive contract on the open market.

According to ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio on Saturday, Landry has switched agents from Klutch Sports' Damarius Bilbo to Roosevelt Barnes and Jovan Barnes amid his search for a deal that will pay him around $20 million annually.

The 29-year-old Landry was released by the Cleveland Browns this month after spending the past four seasons with the organization.

