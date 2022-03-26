ISU World Figure Skating Championships 2022: Men's Free Skate, Ice Dance Free Results

ISU World Figure Skating Championships 2022: Men's Free Skate, Ice Dance Free ResultsMarch 27, 2022
The 2022 World Figure Skating Championships concluded from Montpellier, France, on Saturday with the free portions of the men's and ice dancing competitions.
Shoma Uno, who took silver in the 2017 and 2018 World Championships, found the top of the men's podium for the first time with an excellent performance. Uno is also a two-time Olympic medalist who won silver in 2018 and bronze in 2022.
In ice dancing, France's Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron continued their amazing career with another gold medal. The 2022 Olympic champions, who cruised to the top of the Beijing podium, finished first in the rhythm dance and free dance.
Here's a look at the scores, some notes and highlights for the day.
Men's Top 5
1. Shoma Uno (Japan): 312.48 Overall: 109.63 Short Program, 202.85 Free Skate
2. Yuma Kagiyama (Japan): 297.60 Overall: 105.69 Short Program, 191.91 Free Skate
3. Vincent Zhou (United States): 277.38 Overall: 95.84 Short Program, 181.54 Free Skate
4. Morisi Kvitelashvili (Georgia): 272.03 Overall: 92.61 Short Program, 179.42 Free Skate
5. Camden Pulkinen (United States): 271.69 Overall: 89.50 Short Program, 182.19 Free Skate (97.61, 84.58)
Ice Dancing Top 5
1. Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron (France): 229.82 Overall (92.73 Rhythm Dance, 137.09 Free Dance)
2. Madison Hubbell, Zachary Donohue (United States): 222.39 Overall (89.72 Rhythm Dance, 132.67 Free Dance)
3. Madison Chock, Evan Bates (United States): 216.83 Overall (87.51 Rhythm Dance, 129.32 Free Dance)
4. Charlene Guignard and Marco Fabbri (Italy): 209.92 Overall (84.22 Rhythm Dance, 125.70 Free Dance)
5. Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier (Canada): 202.70 Overall (80.79 Rhythm Dance, 121.91 Free Dance)
Notes and Highlights
Uno is atop the skating world after this brilliant outing.
📺 What a showdown in the Men‘s event! 🔥 With a new PB of 312.48 points Shoma Uno wins the 🥇 and claims the World Champion Title ⛸🏆 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FigureSkating?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FigureSkating</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WorldFigure?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WorldFigure</a> <a href="https://t.co/dY0L2gcrv4">pic.twitter.com/dY0L2gcrv4</a>
Yuma Kagiyama, the 2022 Olympic silver medalist, wasn't happy with his performance. However, he still fared well and finished second to maintain his position as one of the top skaters in the world.
Yuma Kagiyama 🇯🇵: "Today it didn’t go well as at the Olympics. Emotionally I was really nervous and that’s the reason why I couldn’t do well. Tension was because maybe I might have a great opportunity(to win) and I was trying to put on a perfect performance." <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WorldFigure?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WorldFigure</a>
Vincent Zhou was the top American in the field after his third-place showing. Zhou was unable to compete in the Olympics after testing positive for COVID-19, but he's emerged with a medal on the world stage after taking the bronze.
After having to withdraw from the individual event at the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WinterOlympics?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WinterOlympics</a> due to COVID-19, <a href="https://twitter.com/govincentzhou?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@govincentzhou</a> ended his season on a high note and came back to stand on the podium at <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WorldFigure?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WorldFigure</a>! 🥉 <a href="https://t.co/AjQikmd9VX">pic.twitter.com/AjQikmd9VX</a>
As Jackie Wong of Rocker Skating noted, Morisi Kvitelashvili shined during the free skate.
Morisi Kvitelashvili GEO<br>4S3T(q?), 3A(hangs on), 4T2T, 3Lo, 4T, 3F1Eu3S, 3F(step) - puts down one of his best skates ever, should put him into 3rd<a href="https://t.co/SBKWbJCG17">https://t.co/SBKWbJCG17</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Worlds2022?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Worlds2022</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WorldFigure?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WorldFigure</a>
He fell just short of the podium on this day, but the 2020 European Championships bronze medalist is hitting his peak.
Camden Pulkinen celebrated his 22nd birthday by finishing third in the free skate to take fifth overall. He felt confident going into the event thanks to some good training, and the practice paid off.
Camden Pulkinen 🇺🇸: "I think I'm still processing the fact that I'm actually at Worlds, honestly. When I skated that program, I knew that I was well trained for it & I am just very thankful that happened & I was happy that I could give myself a nice 22nd birthday gift."
In ice dancing, Papadakis and Cizeron became five-time world champions. They delivered on home ice as expected and earned a record score along the way:
World champions for a 5️⃣th time - and with a record score: 🇫🇷 Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron go golden again🥇<br><br>🥈 Madison Hubbell/Zach Donohue<br>🥉 Madison Chock/Evan Bates<br><br>Read how it happened ⬇️ <a href="https://t.co/rX55wZ2ru7">https://t.co/rX55wZ2ru7</a><a href="https://t.co/hoMqfLzBIe">pic.twitter.com/hoMqfLzBIe</a>
The pairing put in hard work to stay atop the ice-dancing perch, and it resulted in yet another win:
"It couldn’t have been just anything, it had to be special, and we put a lot of our thoughts into creating something that we would be proud of", <a href="https://twitter.com/GabriellaPks?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@GabriellaPks</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/GuillaumeCIZ?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@GuillaumeCIZ</a> said about their Elegie free dance this season. And it was exactly that: special. As their partnership. <a href="https://t.co/WhWU3pge6S">pic.twitter.com/WhWU3pge6S</a>
Second-place finisher Madison Hubbell gave the pairing their due respect:
Hubbell was fantastic in her own right as she and partner Zachary Donohue called it a career following their silver-medal performance:
A duo to remember. 💕<br><br>Congratulations <a href="https://twitter.com/MadiHubbell?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MadiHubbell</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/ZachTDonohue?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ZachTDonohue</a> on an incredible career. <a href="https://t.co/92IiqI6zkI">pic.twitter.com/92IiqI6zkI</a>
The duo finished with the bronze at the 2022 Olympics.
Americans Madison Chock and Evan Bates rounded out the podium, and Wong was a big fan of their work:
What a way to end their season - that might have been the two best programs Chock/Bates have ever skated<a href="https://t.co/leDEyJldEF">https://t.co/leDEyJldEF</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Worlds2022?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Worlds2022</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WorldFigure?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WorldFigure</a>
The duo now has three world championship medals after taking silver in 2015 and bronze in 2016.