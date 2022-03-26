ISU World Figure Skating Championships 2022: Men's Free Skate, Ice Dance Free Results

AP Photo/Francisco Seco

The 2022 World Figure Skating Championships concluded from Montpellier, France, on Saturday with the free portions of the men's and ice dancing competitions.

Shoma Uno, who took silver in the 2017 and 2018 World Championships, found the top of the men's podium for the first time with an excellent performance. Uno is also a two-time Olympic medalist who won silver in 2018 and bronze in 2022.

In ice dancing, France's Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron continued their amazing career with another gold medal. The 2022 Olympic champions, who cruised to the top of the Beijing podium, finished first in the rhythm dance and free dance.

Here's a look at the scores, some notes and highlights for the day.

Men's Top 5

1. Shoma Uno (Japan): 312.48 Overall: 109.63 Short Program, 202.85 Free Skate

2. Yuma Kagiyama (Japan): 297.60 Overall: 105.69 Short Program, 191.91 Free Skate

3. Vincent Zhou (United States): 277.38 Overall: 95.84 Short Program, 181.54 Free Skate

4. Morisi Kvitelashvili (Georgia): 272.03 Overall: 92.61 Short Program, 179.42 Free Skate

5. Camden Pulkinen (United States): 271.69 Overall: 89.50 Short Program, 182.19 Free Skate (97.61, 84.58)

Ice Dancing Top 5

1. Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron (France): 229.82 Overall (92.73 Rhythm Dance, 137.09 Free Dance)

2. Madison Hubbell, Zachary Donohue (United States): 222.39 Overall (89.72 Rhythm Dance, 132.67 Free Dance)

3. Madison Chock, Evan Bates (United States): 216.83 Overall (87.51 Rhythm Dance, 129.32 Free Dance)

4. Charlene Guignard and Marco Fabbri (Italy): 209.92 Overall (84.22 Rhythm Dance, 125.70 Free Dance)

5. Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier (Canada): 202.70 Overall (80.79 Rhythm Dance, 121.91 Free Dance)

Notes and Highlights

Uno is atop the skating world after this brilliant outing.

Yuma Kagiyama, the 2022 Olympic silver medalist, wasn't happy with his performance. However, he still fared well and finished second to maintain his position as one of the top skaters in the world.

Vincent Zhou was the top American in the field after his third-place showing. Zhou was unable to compete in the Olympics after testing positive for COVID-19, but he's emerged with a medal on the world stage after taking the bronze.

As Jackie Wong of Rocker Skating noted, Morisi Kvitelashvili shined during the free skate.

He fell just short of the podium on this day, but the 2020 European Championships bronze medalist is hitting his peak.

Camden Pulkinen celebrated his 22nd birthday by finishing third in the free skate to take fifth overall. He felt confident going into the event thanks to some good training, and the practice paid off.

In ice dancing, Papadakis and Cizeron became five-time world champions. They delivered on home ice as expected and earned a record score along the way:

The pairing put in hard work to stay atop the ice-dancing perch, and it resulted in yet another win:

Second-place finisher Madison Hubbell gave the pairing their due respect:

Hubbell was fantastic in her own right as she and partner Zachary Donohue called it a career following their silver-medal performance:

The duo finished with the bronze at the 2022 Olympics.

Americans Madison Chock and Evan Bates rounded out the podium, and Wong was a big fan of their work:

The duo now has three world championship medals after taking silver in 2015 and bronze in 2016.