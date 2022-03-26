Jake Paul Reiterates Desire to Fight Conor McGregor; Willing to Move to UFC to Do It

J. Yim/Getty Images

YouTube star Jake Paul confirmed he's willing to make the switch from boxing to MMA for a chance to fight former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor.

Paul told TMZ Sports in an interview released Saturday that McGregor is in a "downhill spiral" and he'd knock him out in the first round, but he wants assurances from UFC President Dana White before making the bout happen.

"If I win, then Dana has to increase the minimum of fighter pay," Paul said. "If I lose, then they can take all of the money and whatever and so be it. But, I know I can beat Conor."

Paul and White have been engaged in a long-term war of words, with the YouTuber pushing the UFC president to improve conditions for fighters and White saying Paul should start his own promotion if he has all the answers.

Now they may cross paths as Paul seeks the next step in his combat career.

The 25-year-old Ohio native has surprised a lot of people with a 5-0 start in professional boxing. While he's yet to challenge a professional boxer, he does hold three wins over former MMA fighters—two against Tyron Woodley and one against Ben Askren.

Paul is now working to make a switch to MMA, telling TMZ he's in talks with Bellator, the Professional Fighters League and other promotions in case a UFC deal doesn't come to fruition.

Meanwhile, McGregor is still working his way back from a gruesome leg injury he suffered during a loss to Dustin Poirier in July.

The longtime UFC superstar told Donagh Corby of the Daily Mirror in February he wouldn't rule out an eventual Octagon matchup with Paul.

"Who knows? Never say never," McGregor said.

The 33-year-old Irishman said he planned to resume sparring in April and then would begin to chart the next steps, noting he'd like another shot to fight for a championship.

Whether a Paul vs. McGregor showdown will ever happen is a mystery, but the feud between Paul and White is probably nowhere close to over.