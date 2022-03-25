Kaori Sakamoto Wins Women's Title at World Figure Skating Championships 2022

AP Photo/Francisco Seco

Kaori Sakamoto was crowned the winner of the World Figure Skating Championships on Friday in Montpellier, France, after earning top scores in both the women's short program and women's free skate.

Sakamoto had career-best performances in both the short program and free skate. She scored an 80.32 in the short program and a 155.77 in the free skate for a combined score of 236.09.

"It was all very difficult, but it was worth it," Sakamoto said to audience in the arena. "I want to thank all my coaches because without them it wouldn’t be possible. I like to think I managed to pay them back with this."

She added: "Four years ago, I didn’t compete at the worlds because I felt burned out. It wasn’t easy to get ready for this just a month after the Games, but I’m glad I did."

The 21-year-old is the first Japanese woman in eight years and the sixth woman from Japan overall to win the event. Asada Mao was the last Japanese woman to win when she did so in 2014. Ando Miki, Arakawa Shizuka, Sato Yuka, and Ito Midori are the other Japanese women to have captured gold.

Belgium's Loena Hendrickx won silver on Friday, while Alysa Liu of the United States finished with bronze.

Sakamoto entered the World Figure Skating Championships having won bronze at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.