Miami Open Masters 2022 Results: Coco Gauff's 2nd-Round Win Highlights Friday Scores

Miami Open Masters 2022 Results: Coco Gauff's 2nd-Round Win Highlights Friday ScoresMarch 26, 2022
The Miami Open continued Friday from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.
In some cases, the chalk held, as future World No. 1 Iga Swiatek coasted to a straight-sets win.
In other instances, underdogs reigned supreme, as Andrey Rublev is out after winning just three games against Nick Kyrgios.
Elsewhere, Coco Gauff took care of business, and so did Alexander Zverev, although the latter player had to grind out a tough win.
Here's a look at the scores for the day alongside some quick highlights and notes.
WTA Scores
No. 2 Iga Swiatek vs. Viktorija Golubic: 6-2, 6-0
Beatriz Haddad Maia def. No. 4 Maria Sakkari: 4-6, 6-1, 6-2
No. 5 Paula Badosa vs. Marie Bouzkova: 7-5, 7-5
Shelby Rogers def. No. 10 Jelena Ostapenko: 6-3, 7-6 (0)
No. 12 Victoria Azarenka vs. Ekaterina Alexandrova: 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (5)
No. 14 Coco Gauff def. Wang Qiang: 7-5, 6-4
No. 16 Jessica Pegula def. Sloane Stephens: 6-1, 6-4
No. 17 Elena Rybakina def. Elena-Gabriela Ruse: 6-4, 7-5
Linda Fruhvirtova def. No. 20 Elise Mertens: 7-5, 2-6, 6-1
No. 21 Veronika Kudermetova def. Dalma Galfi: 5-1 (walkover)
Zhang Shuai def. No. 24 Sorana Cirstea: 6-1, 6-1
Anhelina Kalinina def. No. 26 Madison Keys: 6-3, 3-6, 4-6
No. 28 Petra Kvitova def. Clara Burel: 6-1, 3-6, 6-3
Madison Brengle def. No. 29 Ludmilla Samsonova: 6-4, 6-0
Yulia Putintseva def. Lesia Tsurenko: 6-3, 4-6, 7-5
Lauren Davis def. Storm Sanders: 6-4, 6-1
ATP Scores
No. 2 Alexander Zverev def. Borna Coric: 6-4, 3-6, 6-3
Nick Kyrgios def. No. 5 Andrey Rublev: 6-3, 6-0
No. 6 Casper Ruud def. Henri Laaksonen: 6-1, 6-2
No. 9 Jannik Sinner def. Emil Ruusuvuori: 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (8)
No. 10 Cameron Norrie def. Jack Draper: 7-6 (5), 6-4
Thanasi Kokkinakis def. No. 13 Diego Schwartzman: 4-6, 7-6 (3), 6-4
Francisco Cerundolo def. No. 16 Reilly Opelka: 6-1, 3-1 (walkover)
No. 17 Pablo Carreno Busta def. David Goffin: 6-3, 6-2
Denis Kudla def. No. 19 Lorenzo Sonego: 3-6, 7-6 (5), 6-4
Hugo Gaston def. No. 20 John Isner: 7-6 (5), 6-4
No. 22 Gael Monfils def. Oscar Otte: 7-6 (9), 6-1
Mackenzie McDonald def. No. 26 Grigor Dimitrov: 6-1, 6-4
No. 28 Frances Tiafoe def. Brandon Nakashima: 3-6, 7-6 (5), 6-4
Daniel Elahi Galan def. No. 30 Alexander Bubilk: 6-7 (7), 6-3, 6-4
No. 31 Fabio Fognini def. Taro Daniel: 6-7 (1), 6-2, 7-6 (5)
Juan Manuel Cerundolo def. Kevin Anderson: 7-6 (7), 3-6, 6-3
Notes and Highlights
Iga Swiatek is ready to take over the top spot in the WTA rankings after Ash Barty's retirement. The Indian Wells winner was fantastic Friday and won 12 of 14 games against Viktorija Golubic to move on:
WTA Insider @WTA_insider
20-year-old Iga Swiatek is set to become Poland’s first World No.1 in tennis history. <br><br>With her 2R win at <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MiamiOpen?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MiamiOpen</a>, Swiatek will take over the No.1 ranking from retired Ash Barty on Monday, April 4th. <br><br>Swiatek will be the 28th <a href="https://twitter.com/WTA?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@WTA</a> singles No.1. <a href="https://t.co/AmxfAZoVdG">pic.twitter.com/AmxfAZoVdG</a>
Beatriz Haddad Maia scored the biggest upset of the day in a three-set winner over No. 4 Maria Sakkari, the Indian Wells runner-up.
Gaspar Ribeiro Lança @gasparlanca
Sept 2020: Beatriz Haddad Maia loses a dramatic 4h06 final in Figueira da Foz 25k one week after claiming her 1st title in 3 years. She finished that season with four titles (all in Portugal) & won another five in 2021 before returning to WTA level. Now she's back in the top 60. <a href="https://t.co/NocoA2sy8j">pic.twitter.com/NocoA2sy8j</a>
Shelby Rogers stunned No. 10 Jelena Ostapenko with a 6-3, 7-6 (0) victory. Rogers lived on the edge but ultimately persevered after staving off 9-of-10 break-point attempts. Her serve was also on point:
No. 14 Coco Gauff held off a tough challenge from Wang Qiang for a straight-set win. Gauff had a 72 percent first-serve percentage and registered six aces.
Other notable results include Jessica Pegula cruising to a 6-1, 6-4 win over Sloane Stephens:
Tennis Channel @TennisChannel
Into round 3️⃣<br><br>Jessica Pegula pulls off the win in straight sets 6-1, 6-4. She will advance to play Elena Rybakina in the next round.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/miamiopen?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#miamiopen</a> <a href="https://t.co/IgmKlnQLQt">pic.twitter.com/IgmKlnQLQt</a>
On the men's side, No. 2 Alexander Zverev sweat a bit against Borna Coric but ultimately won in three sets:
Tennis TV @TennisTV
Zverev passes the Coric test 📄<br><br>2018 runner-up <a href="https://twitter.com/AlexZverev?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AlexZverev</a> progresses to the Miami R3 with a 6-4 3-6 6-3 victory<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MiamiOpen?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MiamiOpen</a> <a href="https://t.co/gmcV5t6dMB">pic.twitter.com/gmcV5t6dMB</a>
Nick Kyrgios only needed 51 minutes to beat No. 5 Andrey Rublev 6-3, 6-0:
Tennis TV @TennisTV
KYRG-OD MODE 🤯<a href="https://twitter.com/NickKyrgios?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NickKyrgios</a> ousts No.5 seed Rublev 6-3 6-0 in 51 minutes!!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MiamiOpen?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MiamiOpen</a> <a href="https://t.co/uvi2ZugKSN">pic.twitter.com/uvi2ZugKSN</a>
Jannik Sinner won the match of the day, staving off three match points and winning the third-set tiebreaker 10-8 to advance versus Emil Ruusuvuori.
Musab @Musab_Abid
Incredible fight from Jannik Sinner to save three MPs before eventually beating Emil Ruusuvuori 6-4, 3-6, 7-6(8). <br><br>Ruusuvuori looked like the better player for much of the second half of the match, hitting some incredible winners. But Sinner hung in there and managed to escape.
A few seeded players fell to unseeded players.
No. 13 Diego Schwartzman lost in three sets to Thanasi Kokkinas despite the support of the Miami crowd:
No. 16 Reilly Opelka lost in a walkover to Francisco Cerundolo, whose brother Juan beat Kevin Anderson to advance as well:
Tennis TV @TennisTV
A day to remember for the Cerundolo family 🇦🇷<br><br>Brothers <a href="https://twitter.com/juanmacerundolo?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@juanmacerundolo</a> & <a href="https://twitter.com/FranCerundolo?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FranCerundolo</a> have reached the 3R of a Masters 1000 event for the first time - on the same day!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MiamiOpen?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MiamiOpen</a> <a href="https://t.co/vToPo13iYX">pic.twitter.com/vToPo13iYX</a>
Elsewhere, No. 19 Denis Kudla took down Lorenzo Sonego in three sets, No. 20 John Isner lost to Hugo Gaston in straight sets and No. 26 Grigor Dimitrov lost 6-1, 6-4 to Mackenzie McDonald.
The Round of 64 will continue for the men Saturday, while the women will move onto the Round of 32.