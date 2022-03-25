Kevin Durant on Kyrie Irving's Clearance for Home Games: 'Glad This Is All Behind Us'

Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant is happy Kyrie Irving will be able to play home games for the remainder of the season.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Durant said he is "glad this is all behind us" after New York City Mayor Eric Adams gave clearance for unvaccinated athletes to play home games in the city.

"It's a long time coming," Durant added. "It's an exciting time for Brooklyn Nets fans and New York fans to see one of our own back on the floor at home. It means a lot to our team, happy to have him back, and look forward to finishing the season strong."

Irving has been a part-time player for the Nets all season due to his refusal to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Nets initially held Irving out of all games when the 2021-22 season began. General manager Sean Marks told reporters in October that Irving left them with "no choice" but to keep him away from the team in games and practice until he could participate on a full-time basis.

Amid a series of injuries and absences related to health and safety protocols, the Nets announced on Dec. 17 they would be bringing Irving back to play in road games.

It's not hard to see why Durant is happy to have Irving playing alongside him as the regular season winds down. The Nets have won six of their last eight games, but they are still eighth in the Eastern Conference with a 38-35 record.

Brooklyn could avoid the play-in tournament if it finishes the season on a hot streak. It trails the Cleveland Cavaliers (41-32) by three games for the sixth spot in the standings.

Five of the Nets' final nine games are against teams with losing records, including matchups against the Detroit Pistons (20-53), Houston Rockets (18-55), New York Knicks (31-42) and Indiana Pacers (25-49).

Since returning from a sprained MCL on March 3, Durant is averaging 31.2 points, 7.4 assists and 7.0 rebounds per game in 10 starts.

Irving is averaging 28.5 points and 5.5 assists per game in 20 starts. He will make his home debut on Sunday against the Charlotte Hornets.