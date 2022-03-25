Dave Roberts Guarantees Dodgers Win 2022 World Series: 'Put It On Record'

Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers are again among the top contenders for a spot in the World Series, but manager Dave Roberts believes the list starts and ends with his team.

During an appearance on The Dan Patrick Show on Thursday, Roberts expressed complete confidence that his team will hoist the trophy when it's all said and done.

"We are winning the World Series in 2022. I know where you’re going with that," Roberts said (h/t Chris Bumbaca of USA Today). "We will win the World Series this year. Put it on record."

In six seasons as Dodgers manager, Roberts led the team to NL West titles in each of his first five years. The streak ended in 2021 even though L.A. notched 106 wins, the second-highest total in the majors behind only the division-winning San Francisco Giants.

Los Angeles has won at least 90 games in five of Roberts' six seasons as manager, the outlier being the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. The Dodgers broke through to win the World Series that year for the club's first title since 1988. The team was unable to celebrate with a championship parade because of COVID-19 concerns.

The Dodgers enter the 2022 season with one of the most formidable lineups in MLB. Los Angeles added a powerful lefty slugger by landing veteran first baseman and 2019 NL MVP Freddie Freeman in free agency.

Roberts told Patrick that Los Angeles' success this year will come down to the health of its starting rotation. Walker Buehler will be the team's No. 1 starter followed by veteran hurler Clayton Kershaw, who missed significant time in 2021 with injuries to his forearm.

The Dodgers will continue spring training Friday against the San Diego Padres. Los Angeles is 1-3 with three ties.