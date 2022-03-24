Windhorst: Zion Williamson Wasn't Medically Cleared to Do Dunk in Viral Video

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Zion Williamson went viral for a dunk video he posted on his Instagram account Tuesday. But the New Orleans Pelicans probably weren't slapping that like button.

According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst (0:50 mark), Williamson "was not cleared to do that kind of dunk" by the team, adding that it was the latest example of how Williamson is often "on one timetable and the Pelicans are another."

Windhorst described the situation as a "trust issue that goes both ways."

Williamson did one-on-one drills with Pelicans player development coach Corey Brewer on Wednesday.

"We still have to be careful with how much he does. Just because he's still going through the healing process," Pelicans coach Willie Green told reporters. "But we're happy that he's getting better ... I know it feels good for him to finally be able to get on the floor and doing some of the things he's doing."

Williamson has missed the entire 2021-22 season as he recovers from a fractured right foot. Whether he's able to return at all this campaign remains to be seen.

"Z is still out indefinitely," Green said. "We're still working being fully healthy, which he's not. But he's getting there. We'll update you guys at that point if we get to that point."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Injuries have been the defining feature of Williamson's short NBA career. In his rookie season, he played in just 24 of a possible 72 games. Last year, he played in 61 of 72 contests.

When healthy, he's been an absolute force, averaging 25.7 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game for his career while shooting 60.4 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from three.

A healthy Williamson is a superstar in the making. But those injuries have hampered that ascension.

They've also left the Pelicans with a tough call this summer, when Williamson is eligible to sign a max extension. Do they sign him to such a deal, despite his injury history? Perhaps load it with provisions and incentives that protect them from future injuries, like the Philadelphia 76ers did with Joel Embiid in 2017?

Or do they avoid that extension and let him hit restricted free agency after the 2022-23 season?

And, of course, they could trade him. Given his upside, however, that option is the nuclear one. The organization will surely try to repair any rift that may exist. Superstars aren't easy to come by, after all.

Whether Williamson is eager to remain with the Pelicans long term is another question entirely.