Report: Formula 1's Las Vegas Grand Prix Set to Debut in November 2023

MAZEN MAHDI/AFP via Getty Images

Formula One fans and fans of the Netflix show Formula 1: Drive to Survive will reportedly have another race to watch in the United States in the near future.

Owen Poindexter of Front Office Sports reported Formula One plans to hold a race in Las Vegas starting Thanksgiving weekend in 2023. There is already a race in Austin and one scheduled to debut in Miami in May, but Poindexter suggested the one in Sin City "could become F1's flagship race in the U.S."

Part of the race will include city streets in and near the Las Vegas Strip.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.