Vanessa Bryant: Kobe, Gigi's Product Lines Will Remain at Nike 'For Years to Come'

The Bryant family is staying with Nike.

Vanessa Bryant, who was the wife of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, announced on Instagram that she partnered with Nike to continue selling his shoes. What's more, 100 percent of the profits generated by her daughter, Gianna's, shoes will be donated to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation:

"We're excited to announce our partnership with Nike is going to continue! I am so proud that my husband's shoes are still the most worn by players on NBA courts and that the demand for his shoes remain so desired by his fans around the world. With this new partnership, fans will soon be able to have access to Kobe and Gigi Nike product for years to come and with Nike donating 100% of the net proceeds yearly for Gianna's shoes to our Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation (M&MSF). I am also grateful that Nike and I will work together to establish a youth basketball center in Southern California that will share the Mamba Mentality with youth athletes for generations to come. I know this is an inspiring moment for my husband and daughter's global fans, and I am very appreciative of each and every one of you!

"With Gratitude for every fan around the world supporting Kobe and Gigi's Legacy,

Vanessa Bryant"

Bryant signed with Nike in 2003 and remained with the company for the rest of his career.

This is a reversal of course from April 2021 when Nick DePaula of ESPN reported Vanessa and the Kobe Bryant estate chose not to extend the five-year post-retirement contract he had entered into with Nike in 2016.

There was apparently some frustration with Nike limiting supply of Kobe products, especially when it came to the availability of footwear in children's sizes. What's more, Nike's extension offer reportedly didn't meet the expectations of a similar "lifetime" one that mirrored deals held by Michael Jordan and LeBron James.

"I was hoping to forge a lifelong partnership with Nike that reflects my husband's legacy," Vanessa said at the time. "We will always do everything we can to honor Kobe and Gigi's legacies. That will never change."

Yet the partnership has now been renewed with a focus on promoting youth basketball with a center in Southern California.

Kobe and Gianna were two of the nine people who died in a January 2020 helicopter crash in Calabasas, California.

The Hall of Fame superstar played all 20 of his NBA seasons with the Lakers and built a resume that included five championships, two NBA Finals MVPs, a league MVP, 15 All-NBA selections, 18 All-Star Game selections and two scoring titles.