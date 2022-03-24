X

    Italy Won't Qualify for 2022 FIFA World Cup After Stunning Loss to North Macedonia

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVMarch 25, 2022

    Matteo Ciambelli/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

    The 2020 European champions won't be in Qatar this winter. 

    Italy shockingly failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup after losing to North Macedonia 1-0 in a European playoff semifinal Thursday. 

    Aleksandar Trajkovski's injury-time goal stunned the Italians and left them out of their second straight World Cup. 

    ESPN FC @ESPNFC

    NORTH MACEDONIA!!! ONE OF THE GREAT UPSETS OF ALL TIME 🤯<br><br>AS IT STANDS, ITALY ARE OUT OF THE WORLD CUP! <a href="https://t.co/DBRBcUhZC5">pic.twitter.com/DBRBcUhZC5</a>

    ESPN FC @ESPNFC

    WOW. ITALY MISS OUT ON BACK TO BACK WORLD CUPS 🤯 <a href="https://t.co/zyBiJVxnFM">pic.twitter.com/zyBiJVxnFM</a>

    North Macedonia will face Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal with a berth in the World Cup up for grabs.

    It's hard to imagine that the Italian men's national team—which has won four World Cup titles (1934, 1938, 1982, 2006) and two European crowns (1968, 2020)—will miss the World Cup for a second straight time.

    Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano

    Last Italy’s World Cup game was June 15, 2014. Group stage vs England. 2839 days ago.<br><br>Last Italy’s World Cup knockout game was July 9, 2006. Final vs France (!). 5737 days ago.<br><br>Next one: 2026? 🇮🇹 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Italy?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Italy</a>

    Suffice to say, Twitter had its takes after the Azzurri's failing:

    Jimmy Conrad @JimmyConrad

    Good thing they’re expanding the World Cup to 48 teams in 2026.<br><br>Don’t want Italy to miss it again!<br><br>(too soon?)

    Gary Lineker 💙💛 @GaryLineker

    For Italy to go from being European Champions to not even making the final playoff stage is an almighty and devastating fall.

    Nicky Bandini @NickyBandini

    Another improbable stat for the evening: Italy have lost twice in 42 matches over the last three-and-a-half years. <br><br>To Spain, and North Macedonia.

    Matteo Bonetti @Bonetti

    The problem is everyone was already assuming it was an Italy Portugal final. How many of the players were thinking the same?

    "It's difficult to explain, I think we again had a good game and just didn't score the goal. I don't think anyone can say we were presumptuous," Giorgio Chiellini told RAI Sport after the match (h/t Football Italia). "We made mistakes from September to now and paid for them. I am proud of my teammates and this group, clearly we are distraught, we have to get restarted."

    "I'm more than disappointed. I've nothing to say," manager Roberto Mancini added, per journalist Fabrizio Romano. "Something incredible happened tonight. We deserved to win the Euros, now we've been really unlucky... but that's it, that's the reality. I'm sorry for the players."

    Given this latest failure, Mancini's future as the country's manager will obviously face scrutiny. He declined to address his future Thursday:

    Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano

    Roberto Mancini on his future as Italy head coach: “We will see. Now I feel too disappointed to speak about my future, we will see”, he told Rai Sport. 🔵 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Italy?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Italy</a><br><br>“I’m sure this team has a great future. I’m supporting these players now more than ever”. <a href="https://t.co/bwXAC4uK2f">pic.twitter.com/bwXAC4uK2f</a>

    But the players will face just as much scrutiny. This was not an inexperienced group, with Jorginho, Ciro Immobile, Marco Verratti, Lorenzo Insigne and Chiellini in action, among others.

    Those players will carry the weight of Italy's failure as much as Mancini, a burden they'll bear for the next four years.

