Broncos' Empower Field at Mile High Stadium Catches Fire; No Injuries Reported

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

A section of the Denver Broncos' Empower Field at Mile High Stadium caught fire Thursday.

Billowing smoke could be seen coming from the stadium in videos posted of the incident:

A cause of the fire has not been determined or announced.

Greg Pixley of the Denver Fire Department told ABC Denver 7's Stephanie Butzer that he wasn't aware of any maintenance being done on the facility but said the fire department would investigate.

Per that report, "Pixley said a sprinkler system activated, but firefighters were called in to completely extinguish the fire. He said they were lucky that the sprinklers held the fire 'in check' while crews drove to the scene."

Seventy-five firefighters were dispatched to the scene. The blaze stretched about 1,000 square feet, per Butzer, and there were no injuries, as about 100 people in the area for an event left without incident.

Firefighters will further investigate to see if any structural damage was sustained.

Empower Field at Mile High was built in 2001, replacing the original Mile High Stadium, which stood from 1948 to 2001 and housed the Broncos starting in 1960.