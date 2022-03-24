Paul George Participates in Clippers Practice amid Elbow Injury Rehab

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George, who is still recovering from an elbow injury, returned to practice Thursday for the first time in more than three months and is hoping to get back on the court before the postseason begins, according to ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk.

Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue told reporters before Thursday's practice: "He is doing good. He hasn't felt any pain so that is a positive thing. Just working on his conditioning and just making sure he can continue to go through the minimal contact without having any issue. So as of right now, it hasn't been a problem."

George sprained his elbow on Dec. 6 and was sidelined for two weeks before returning to play against the San Antonio Spurs and Sacramento Kings on Dec. 20 and Dec. 22, respectively. After he felt pain in his elbow, the 31-year-old underwent further testing, which revealed a torn UCL.

George hasn't played since that Dec. 22 matchup against the Kings, and if he can return before the play-in tournament begins, the Clippers could make some noise.

Before suffering the elbow injury, George was averaging 24.7 points, 7.1 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game while shooting 42.1 percent from the floor and 32.3 percent from deep in 26 games. He was the team's sole star, as Kawhi Leonard has yet to play this season amid his recovery from a torn ACL.

The Clippers have exceeded expectations with George and Leonard sidelined. The team sits eighth in the Western Conference with a 36-38 record and hold the No. 8 seed.



Eric Bledsoe, Reggie Jackson, Terrance Mann, Luke Kennard, Marcus Morris Sr. and Ivica Zubac have been big performers for Lue's squad this year. However, they'll need George to return for a potential play-in matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves or Denver Nuggets.