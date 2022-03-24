Chris Paul Probable for Suns vs. Nuggets; Missed 15 Games with Thumb Injury

AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

The Phoenix Suns listed Chris Paul as probable for Thursday night's game against the Denver Nuggets.

He has been sidelined because of an avulsion fracture in his right thumb he suffered in February and has missed Phoenix's last 15 games.

When it became clear the Suns would be without their starting point guard, it would have been natural for them to panic. Paul is averaging 14.9 points and an NBA-best 10.7 assists through 58 appearances.

Holding on to the top seed in the Western Conference wouldn't be easy, and the timeline for CP3's return (six to eight weeks) meant he could miss the remainder of the regular season.

Not only is Paul potentially back with nine games to play, but Phoenix also remains atop the West at 59-14. The team has already clinched the Pacific Division and has a nine-game cushion on the second-place Memphis Grizzlies for the conference lead.

The reigning West champion is the betting favorite (+320) at FanDuel to win the 2022 NBA Finals.

Monty Williams' squad is riding a six-game winning streak and has gone 11-4 since Paul went down.

While clinching the No. 1 seed is all but inevitable, having the 12-time All-Star ensures the Suns can get back to their best ahead of the postseason. Having to work him back in the rotation in the middle of a playoff series would've been less than ideal.

