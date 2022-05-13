2022 Los Angeles Chargers Schedule: Full Listing of Dates, Times and TV Info

Steve Marcus/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Chargers are set up to contend in the AFC, and now it's up to the players to produce on the field.

The 2021 season ended in disappointing fashion for the Chargers, losing three of the final four games to miss the playoffs. The overtime defeat to the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 18 was the final nail in the coffin on the way to a 9-8 finish.

There is still plenty of excitement within the organization, led by quarterback Justin Herbert as he looks to take another step in his career.

Los Angeles had a big offseason, featuring the re-signing of Mike Williams and notable additions of Khalil Mack and J.C. Jackson. The league's No. 5 scoring offense should remain dangerous in 2022, while the latest additions should help the 29th ranked defense make significant strides.

Defensive tackles Sebastian Joseph-Day and Austin Johnson will especially help upgrade the run defense that struggled much of last season. First-round draft pick Zion Johnson should also make a quick impact on the offensive line.

It could be enough to compete in the AFC West, which has become one of the toughest divisions in football. Here is the full schedule the Chargers must navigate during the upcoming season.

2022 Los Angeles Chargers Schedule

Analysis

The schedule is loaded with playoff teams from last season, including three teams from the NFC West and two from the AFC West. It only gets more difficult when you consider the upgrades made around the league.

The Denver Broncos finished fourth in the division last year but added Russell Wilson, creating a scary opponent for any team. The Cleveland Browns and Indianapolis Colts also upgraded at quarterback, adding Deshaun Watson and Matt Ryan, respectively.

The Las Vegas Raiders added Davante Adams while the Miami Dolphins acquired Tyreek Hill, two elite receivers who will challenge Jackson right away.

This doesn't even include superstars who remain with their teams, like Patrick Mahomes and Derrick Henry.

It makes a lot of teams that can cause the Chargers problems in a given week. Los Angeles can play with anyone, but there are few days off in this schedule.

Pivotal Matchups

Divisional matchups will be vital this season, but you can be certain a lot of players will circle Week 17 when the team faces the Los Angeles Rams.

The two teams share SoFi Stadium, but it was the Rams that won a Super Bowl in the facility in February with a 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Chargers had to watch the celebration in their own stadium and their own streets during the victory parade, while they will likely see plenty of references to the championship around SoFi Stadium.

It will be up to the Chargers to quiet their city rival with a head-to-head battle.

When it comes to the standings, Los Angeles will also keep an eye on the two games against the Kansas City Chiefs. Even without Hill, Patrick Mahomes should keep the offense one of the best in the NFL in 2022.

The Chargers have found more success against the Chiefs than most in recent years, winning three of the last seven regular-season games with two overtime losses.

Los Angeles could be even better in 2022 with the combination of Mack and Joey Bosa putting significant pressure on Mahomes.

Prediction

The Chargers have the pieces in place to potentially upend the Chiefs as division champions. But until that happens, it's hard to bet against Kansas City.

For now, it's more realistic to lock Los Angeles into one of the AFC Wild Card spots. Look for the Chargers to put up a respectable 11-6 record.