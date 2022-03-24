Draymond Green Would Skip Warriors Game to Watch LeBron James Set NBA Scoring Record

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

When LeBron James passes Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA's all-time leading scorer, Draymond Green will be in attendance—even if it means skipping his own game to make it happen.

“Congrats to LeBron, second all-time," Green said on his podcast. "Probably in 50 more games or so, 50 or 70 games or so he’ll be first all-time, and I can’t wait to see that. Steve Kerr, I’m throwing this out there right now: if LeBron James is passing the all-time scoring record and we have a game, I’m going to LeBron’s game and witness history. So that's what we're doing, Coach Kerr."

James moved into second place on the all-time scoring list during Saturday's game against the Washington Wizards. He is 1,402 points behind all-time leader Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

If James scores 25 points per game—a conservative estimate given he leads the NBA at 30.0 points per game—he would pass Abdul-Jabbar in 57 games. That would put him somewhere around the midpoint of the 2022-23 season, barring injury.

Green has been a longtime rival of James on the court, but the two share a kinship and an agency off of it. The Warriors forward is signed to Klutch Sports, which is run by James' longtime friend Rich Paul, and made an appearance on LeBron's show with Uninterrupted, The Shop.

As it stands, Green is a fan of basketball history and likely just wants to be there when James makes his once-in-a-lifetime accomplishment. We'll just have to see what Kerr and the Warriors say about his plans.