    Yankees, Mets' Unvaccinated Players Eligible for Home Games Under Exemption

    Adam WellsMarch 24, 2022

    Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

    Unvaccinated members of the New York Yankees and New York Mets organizations will be allowed to take part in home games. 

    During a press conference at the Mets' Citi Field on Thursday, New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced he was expanding the vaccine mandate exemption to enable unvaccinated New York City-based athletes to play in home games. 

