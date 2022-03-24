Yankees, Mets' Unvaccinated Players Eligible for Home Games Under Exemption

Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

Unvaccinated members of the New York Yankees and New York Mets organizations will be allowed to take part in home games.

During a press conference at the Mets' Citi Field on Thursday, New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced he was expanding the vaccine mandate exemption to enable unvaccinated New York City-based athletes to play in home games.

