Yankees, Dodgers, Red Sox Top Forbes' List of Most Valuable MLB Franchises in 2022

David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers and Boston Red Sox lead Forbes' list of the most valuable franchises in MLB.

The Bronx Bombers' valuation climbed 14 percent to $6 billion. The Dodgers ($4.075 billion) are the only other team to eclipse $4 billion. The Red Sox ($3.9 billion) and Chicago Cubs ($3.8 billion) fell just short of that mark.

The Texas Rangers saw the biggest bump, improving their valuation 15 percent to $2.05 billion. That was likely because of the fact they could open up Globe Life Field to fans for the first time in 2021. The Rangers averaged the fifth-most fans (26,052) per game last year.

The Baltimore Orioles (down four percent to $1.375 billion) and Miami Marlins (no change, $990 million) were the only MLB teams that didn't see their valuation grow.

More than anything, the Forbes data will provide more ammunition for fans who are frustrated with the lack of spending for some organizations outside of the major markets.

Per Forbes' Mike Ozanian and Justin Teitelbaum, the average team valuation ($2.07 billion) is the highest ever. They also noted how jersey patch and helmet decal sponsorships will create new revenue sources, while playoff expansion will pad team coffers further.

Still, the combined payroll of the bottom five teams ($214.1 million) is lower than what the top four teams are spending individually, per Spotrac.

Even for a franchise that's rebuilding, there isn't a defense for running a payroll below $50 million given the healthy financial state of MLB. The tactic becomes harder to defend when discussing the Oakland Athletics or Cleveland Guardians, who were in the postseason hunt in 2021 and would've had a better chance in 2022 thanks to the larger playoff field.

Whereas some hoped a new collective bargaining agreement would bring change for the better, the status quo has remained firmly in place despite MLB teams continuing to make money hand over fist.