Heat's Erik Spoelstra Jokes Udonis Haslem, Jimmy Butler Fighting About Dinner Plans

Eric Espada/Getty Images

It's not often the actual game takes a backseat when two championship contenders face off in the NBA, but that is exactly what happened during Wednesday's matchup between the Miami Heat and Golden State Warriors.

After all, cameras caught Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra and star player Jimmy Butler yelling at each other during a break in the action. Udonis Haslem got involved as well and started yelling at Butler as the situation had to be broken up by other members of the Heat:

Spoelstra was naturally asked about it following the 118-104 loss and joked that everyone was discussing dinner plans before explaining there is frustration with a second straight poor performance:

Miami still has the best record in the Eastern Conference at 47-26, but it has now lost two in a row following Monday's defeat to the Philadelphia 76ers. Philadelphia did not have James Harden or Joel Embiid for that contest, and the Warriors were without Stephen Curry on Wednesday.

Jordan Poole made up for his absence with a game-high 30 points, while Butler finished with 20 points and a heated discussion about where everyone was eating after the game.