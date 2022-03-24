UNC-Wilmington Outlasts Middle Tennessee in 2OT to Win 2022 CBI Championship

AP Photo/Nick Wass

March drama isn't exclusive to the NCAA tournaments.

UNC-Wilmington came back to win the men's CBI Championship Game on Wednesday in a nail-biter, beating Middle Tennessee 96-90 in double overtime.

It was the Seahawks' first postseason tournament title in school history. But it didn't come easy. Not even close.

UNC-Wilmington's Jaylen Sims and Jaylen Fornes combined to score nine points in the final 28 seconds in regulation to force overtime after trailing by four with a minute left and by as many as 11 in the second half. Sims sunk two clutch free throws with just 0.3 seconds remaining and the Seahawks down two.

It was then UNC-Wilmington who had Middle Tennessee on the ropes in the first overtime, scoring all 11 points in the extra period from the free-throw line (11-of-12) and taking a three-point lead to the final seconds. But Donovan Sims hit an ice-in-the-veins three-pointer with five seconds remaining to force a second extra period.

The second overtime came down to the wire as well. Middle Tennessee again found itself needing to battle back late but cut the deficit to one with 6.4 seconds remaining after Tyler Millin made two free throws. But on the ensuing inbounds play, Teafale Lenard was called for an intentional foul, wrapping up a Wilmington player early.

Khadim Samb made one of two free throws, the Seahawks still had possession given the intentional foul and Samb made both free throws on the ensuing possession, securing the win.

So yeah, this game was wild.

The teams combined to shoot a whopping 89 free throws (Middle Tennessee finished 34-of-46, while UNC-Wilmington was 36-of-43). Six players fouled out (DeAndre Dishman and Eli Lawrence for the Blue Raiders; Shykeim Phillips, Sims, James Baker and Amari Kelly for the Seahawks). There were 19 lead changes.

Sims and Mike Okauru led the Seahawks with 28 points apiece, while Fornes added 19 points and seven rebounds off the bench. Sims led the way for Middle Tennessee with 27 points and eight rebounds.

This UNC-Wilmington team is no stranger to overcoming adversity—Wednesday's win was its 10th this season after trailing by double-digit points.

But this was one of those matchups where neither side deserved to lose. These teams were about as even as it gets. The Seahawks, despite being down four players at the end, managed to gut it out.

It doesn't get much more March than that.