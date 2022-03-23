Report: Kyrie Irving Eligible to Play in Nets' Home Games Starting Sunday vs. Hornets

AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving will reportedly be able to play in home games as soon as this Sunday against the Charlotte Hornets.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Wednesday there will be an exemption added to New York City's private sector vaccine mandate on Thursday that will allow unvaccinated in-town athletes to be eligible for home games.

Charania added that by enacting these guidelines, "NYC Mayor Eric Adams will level the playing field for in-town athletes and performers to match the rule that allows unvaccinated individuals to perform in NYC." The new rules also clear the way for unvaccinated New York Yankees and New York Mets players as MLB Opening Day approaches.

Irving has been the subject of extensive debates throughout the 2021-22 NBA season over his refusal to take the COVID-19 vaccine and comply with New York City's vaccination mandates. He was initially sent home from the team for the first few months of the season before the Nets allowed him to return in December to be a part-time player.

While being limited to road games, Irving has made 19 appearances this year and averages 27.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists. He's coming off a 60-point performance in a win over the Orlando Magic on March 15. He is set to play for the first time since that game on Wednesday in the Nets' road matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies.

At 38-34, Brooklyn is in eighth place in the Eastern Conference and will likely have a spot in the play-in tournament. It is widely believed that if the Nets advance to the playoffs with Irving able to play full-time, they will have a good chance at upsetting any of the top seeds and making a run to the NBA Finals.