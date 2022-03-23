Aaron Judge Says He's 'Optimistic' About Reaching Yankees Contract Extension

AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

The New York Yankees and Aaron Judge still haven't reached an agreement on a contract extension, but the slugger has no plans to go elsewhere.

"I'm optimistic, but it's a short window," he said Wednesday when discussing the time remaining before Opening Day on April 7, per Bryan Hoch of MLB.com. Judge also said he "wants to be a Yankee for life" and is attempting to avoid arbitration.

He added there is "fluid talk" regarding a one-year deal to avoid the arbitration process and then potentially discuss a longer extension, per Pete Caldera of USA Today.

On Tuesday, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reported the two sides did not come to terms on a 2022 contract agreement, potentially setting the stage for arbitration.

The timing of the discussions is all the more important because Judge previously told reporters he is not interested in negotiating during the season:

"If we're able to talk and get something done in spring training before the season starts, that would be ideal, especially since this is an important year. We've got a lot of things to focus on during the course of the year, winning a division and winning a championship here in New York. I don't want contract talks or extensions and all that talk to be a distraction throughout the year. So, if we're able to agree to something here in the spring before we head up to New York, that's wonderful and it would be an honor. If not, we'll talk after the season."

Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reported the two sides exchanged figures Tuesday with the Yankees filing at $17 million and Judge filing at $21 million.

Despite those differences, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reported the front office plans on making a long-term contract presentation within the next week for the 29-year-old who is currently scheduled for free agency after the upcoming campaign.

It is frankly difficult to imagine Judge in a different uniform at this point of his career.

He has become one of the faces of the Yankees, an organization that is typically known for spending money to either land or keep the players it wants in pinstripes. The right fielder's resume includes an American League Rookie of the Year, two Silver Sluggers and three All-Star selections, and he figures to remain in his prime for the foreseeable future.

Judge slashed .287/.373/.544 with 39 home runs and 98 RBI in 148 games last season in an important bounce-back effort durability-wise after he played 102 games in 2019 and 28 games in the shortened 2020 season.

He seems to want to continue to put up impressive numbers for the Bronx Bombers for years to come.