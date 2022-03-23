Matt Corral Pro Day Attended by Steelers, Panthers Ahead of 2022 NFL Draft

Chris McDill/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

With attitudes toward this year's quarterback class generally lukewarm, Matt Corral had the opportunity to win over some skeptics at Ole Miss' pro day on Wednesday.

Heading into the event, NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe said "this may be the most anticipated quarterback pro day" of this year's draft cycle. The showcase was the first real look at Corral since he suffered an ankle injury in the Rebels' Sugar Bowl loss to Baylor on Jan. 1.

The Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers and Pittsburgh Steelers are all possible landing spots for Corral given their need for a long-term answer at quarterback. The head coaches and general managers for all three teams were at the pro day.

Andrew Fillipponi of 93.7 The Fan thought the presence of Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin and outgoing general manager Kevin Colbert was notable:

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule certainly had a great look at Corral during his throwing session.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

One of the obvious questions was answered in short order as the 6'2", 212-pound passer moved well and didn't look to be dealing with any issues related to his ankle injury, per NFL.com's Nick Shook.

The adjustment from college to the pros can be difficult because the time to throw is so much shorter. Whatever team selects Corral shouldn't have to worry about whether he can get rid of the ball, though.



These deep throws likely impressed some of the NFL representatives on hand.

In general, it was a productive day for Corral.

The California native is the No. 72 overall player and fourth-best quarterback on Bleacher Report's big board. B/R NFL scout Nate Tice compared him to Baltimore Ravens backup Tyler Huntley and called him "an intriguing backup for NFL teams with his athleticism and accuracy to start his career," noting potential beyond that in the right situation.



There's only so much a prospect can do to improve his draft stock at a pro day. It's not as if Corral will jump into the top five purely on the basis of what he did Wednesday.

More than anything, his pro day likely stabilized his position and justified why he's worth a late Day 1 or early-Day 2 selection.