    Matt Corral Pro Day Attended by Steelers, Panthers Ahead of 2022 NFL Draft

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVMarch 24, 2022

    Chris McDill/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    With attitudes toward this year's quarterback class generally lukewarm, Matt Corral had the opportunity to win over some skeptics at Ole Miss' pro day on Wednesday.

    Heading into the event, NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe said "this may be the most anticipated quarterback pro day" of this year's draft cycle. The showcase was the first real look at Corral since he suffered an ankle injury in the Rebels' Sugar Bowl loss to Baylor on Jan. 1.

    Cameron Wolfe @CameronWolfe

    At <a href="https://twitter.com/OleMissFB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OleMissFB</a> where Matt Corral (<a href="https://twitter.com/corral_matt?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@corral_matt</a>) will get HIS moment in front of all QB-needy teams to prove he’s the GUY.<br><br>Plan is a 64-throw script with plenty rollouts/movement to show he’s healthy. A lot of anticipation. Nuggets on key team figures &amp; Corral in <a href="https://twitter.com/nflnetwork?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nflnetwork</a> hit: <a href="https://t.co/BYwk4TKSuJ">pic.twitter.com/BYwk4TKSuJ</a>

    The Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers and Pittsburgh Steelers are all possible landing spots for Corral given their need for a long-term answer at quarterback. The head coaches and general managers for all three teams were at the pro day.  

    Andrew Fillipponi of 93.7 The Fan thought the presence of Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin and outgoing general manager Kevin Colbert was notable:

    Andrew Fillipponi @ThePoniExpress

    HUGE Steelers NFL draft development: They went to Matt Corral's Pro Day over Ohio State Pro Day. Colbert and Tomlin are fixtures at Ohio St. They draft a Buckeye every year. They want a QB at 20. It's becoming the worst kept secret in pro football.

    Panthers head coach Matt Rhule certainly had a great look at Corral during his throwing session.

    David Newton @DNewtonespn

    Panthers coach Matt Rhule is as close to Ole Miss QB Matt Corral as he was to Liberty’s Malik Willis on Tuesday. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PhotooffNFLNetwork?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PhotooffNFLNetwork</a>. <a href="https://t.co/wmhG6JEHIV">pic.twitter.com/wmhG6JEHIV</a>

    One of the obvious questions was answered in short order as the 6'2", 212-pound passer moved well and didn't look to be dealing with any issues related to his ankle injury, per NFL.com's Nick Shook.

    The adjustment from college to the pros can be difficult because the time to throw is so much shorter. Whatever team selects Corral shouldn't have to worry about whether he can get rid of the ball, though.

    NFL Network @nflnetwork

    This <a href="https://twitter.com/corral_matt?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@corral_matt</a> release 👌<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/OleMissFB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OleMissFB</a> Pro Day on NFL Network <a href="https://t.co/S0xyp6E0Pu">pic.twitter.com/S0xyp6E0Pu</a>

    These deep throws likely impressed some of the NFL representatives on hand.

    Ole Miss Football @OleMissFB

    Deep ball 🤌<a href="https://twitter.com/corral_matt?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@corral_matt</a> ➡️ <a href="https://twitter.com/b_sanders?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@b_sanders</a><a href="https://twitter.com/nflnetwork?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFLNetwork</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ProDay?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ProDay</a> <a href="https://t.co/wOC6KfpB7L">pic.twitter.com/wOC6KfpB7L</a>

    SEC Network @SECNetwork

    Matt Corral back out there dropping dimes during <a href="https://twitter.com/OleMissFB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OleMissFB</a>'s Pro Day 🎯 <a href="https://twitter.com/corral_matt?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@corral_matt</a> <a href="https://t.co/1wQDcCDPYo">pic.twitter.com/1wQDcCDPYo</a>

    In general, it was a productive day for Corral.

    Jon Helmkamp @JonHelmkamp

    Corral looks solid right now at his pro day. Ankle looks great. Showing some serious pace on the ball on the intermediate throws.

    Eddie C. Brown III @UTEddieBrown

    Matt Corral looking sharp at his pro day. His ankle looks 100 percent. I think it’s been out of sight, out of mind during the draft process with him because of the injury, but the tape/growth/skill set against the SEC makes him my No. 1 QB in this class.

    The California native is the No. 72 overall player and fourth-best quarterback on Bleacher Report's big board. B/R NFL scout Nate Tice compared him to Baltimore Ravens backup Tyler Huntley and called him "an intriguing backup for NFL teams with his athleticism and accuracy to start his career," noting potential beyond that in the right situation.

    There's only so much a prospect can do to improve his draft stock at a pro day. It's not as if Corral will jump into the top five purely on the basis of what he did Wednesday.

    More than anything, his pro day likely stabilized his position and justified why he's worth a late Day 1 or early-Day 2 selection.

