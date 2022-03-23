Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave Take Center Stage at OSU Pro Day Ahead of 2022 NFL Draft

AP Photo/Jay LaPrete

Two of the top receivers in the 2022 NFL draft class were on display at Ohio State's pro day Wednesday as Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson looked to impress team personnel.

The receivers ran routes and caught passes from Buckeyes teammate C.J. Stroud, who is expected to be one of the top quarterback prospects in 2023:

Olave notably showcased his speed on some routes:

Wilson took advantage of the chance to show off his hands and concentration:

The performance seemed to impress those watching.

There was no shortage of team personnel in attendance, including several high-ranking franchise reps.

The Washington Commanders could be looking for another reliable receiver alongside Terry McLaurin to help out quarterback Carson Wentz in his first season with the team.

Olave is considered the second-best receiver and 10th-best player at any position in the 2022 class by Bleacher Report's Scouting Department. The 6'0" wideout had a knack for getting to the end zone, leading Ohio State with 13 receiving touchdowns this season while totaling 32 scores over the past three years.

Wilson came through for the Buckeyes in 2021 as well, totaling 70 catches for 1,058 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns, adding one rushing touchdown during his breakout year. The 6'0" player is listed No. 21 overall and the sixth-best receiver by the B/R Scouting Department.

Both Olave and Wilson could be taken in the first round next month with plenty of teams looking to add talent at the position.