X

    Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave Take Center Stage at OSU Pro Day Ahead of 2022 NFL Draft

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVMarch 23, 2022

    AP Photo/Jay LaPrete

    Two of the top receivers in the 2022 NFL draft class were on display at Ohio State's pro day Wednesday as Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson looked to impress team personnel.

    The receivers ran routes and caught passes from Buckeyes teammate C.J. Stroud, who is expected to be one of the top quarterback prospects in 2023:

    Patrick Murphy @_Pat_Murphy

    C.J. Stroud to Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson for one more day at Ohio State’s pro day. <a href="https://t.co/wQdlp5xtIX">pic.twitter.com/wQdlp5xtIX</a>

    Bill Landis @BillLandis25

    Garrett Wilson and then Chris Olave working the C.J. Stroud <a href="https://t.co/bGO9qrijZW">pic.twitter.com/bGO9qrijZW</a>

    Ben Baby @Ben_Baby

    Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson catching passes from CJ Stroud. <a href="https://t.co/vLcoXZmoEl">pic.twitter.com/vLcoXZmoEl</a>

    Olave notably showcased his speed on some routes:

    Dan Hope @Dan_Hope

    Chris Olave catches the deep ball from C.J. Stroud: <a href="https://t.co/XPiyr02pQN">pic.twitter.com/XPiyr02pQN</a>

    StaceyDales @StaceyDales

    Watch this pass and catch from CJ Stroud to Chris Olave💪💨👏<a href="https://twitter.com/nflnetwork?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nflnetwork</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/OhioStateFB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OhioStateFB</a> <a href="https://t.co/7xWo1t0PoL">pic.twitter.com/7xWo1t0PoL</a>

    Wilson took advantage of the chance to show off his hands and concentration:

    StaceyDales @StaceyDales

    Garrett Wilson the technician, and those hands… making EVERY rep count👏👌🏈 (pretty nice throw too, by Stroud). <a href="https://twitter.com/OhioStateFB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OhioStateFB</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/nflnetwork?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nflnetwork</a> <a href="https://t.co/PwhAVPPU5O">pic.twitter.com/PwhAVPPU5O</a>

    The performance seemed to impress those watching.

    There was no shortage of team personnel in attendance, including several high-ranking franchise reps.

    Dan Hope @Dan_Hope

    108 NFL representatives are in attendance for Ohio State’s pro day.

    StaceyDales @StaceyDales

    With over 100 NFL personnel at Ohio State’s Pro Day today, I’ve seen 3 Head Coaches:<br><br>Ron Rivera - Commanders<br>Lovie Smith - Texans<br>Mike Vrabel - Titans

    StaceyDales @StaceyDales

    General Managers I’ve seen at Ohio State’s Pro Day:<br><br>Martin Mayhew - Commanders<br>Chris Grier - Dolphins<br>Joe Schoen - Giants<br>Brian Gutekunst - Packers

    Zac Jackson @AkronJackson

    Ohio State has its usual massive turnout of NFL folks for pro day today. Mike Vrabel and Ron Rivera among the head coaches in a crowd that also includes GMs and a bunch of OL and WR coaches.

    The Washington Commanders could be looking for another reliable receiver alongside Terry McLaurin to help out quarterback Carson Wentz in his first season with the team.

    Olave is considered the second-best receiver and 10th-best player at any position in the 2022 class by Bleacher Report's Scouting Department. The 6'0" wideout had a knack for getting to the end zone, leading Ohio State with 13 receiving touchdowns this season while totaling 32 scores over the past three years.

    Wilson came through for the Buckeyes in 2021 as well, totaling 70 catches for 1,058 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns, adding one rushing touchdown during his breakout year. The 6'0" player is listed No. 21 overall and the sixth-best receiver by the B/R Scouting Department.

    Both Olave and Wilson could be taken in the first round next month with plenty of teams looking to add talent at the position.  

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.