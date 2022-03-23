Russian Olympians Facing Disciplinary Investigation After Attending Putin Rally

Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP

Several Russian Olympic athletes are facing criticism after appearing at a rally in support of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Swimmer Evgeny Rylov, figure skaters Victoria Sinitsina, Nikita Katsalapov, Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov cross-country skier Alexander Bolshunov and rhythmic gymnasts Dina and Arina Averina were among the athletes identified as being in attendance at the rally, per the Associated Press.

Rylov, who won two gold medals at the 2020 Summer Olympics, lost a sponsorship with Speedo and is under investigation by FINA, swimming's governing body.

"The FINA Executive confirmed that the FINA Disciplinary Panel has opened a procedure against Russian swimmer Evgeny Rylov for a potential violation of the FINA rules following his alleged participation in a pro-war rally at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow," FINA said in a statement. "The FINA Executive has requested that the panel’s proceedings be expedited."

