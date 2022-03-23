Saint Peter's Doug Edert Signs NIL Deal with Buffalo Wild Wings amid Cinderella Run

Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Saint Peter's junior guard Doug Edert signed a name, image and likeness (NIL) contract with Buffalo Wild Wings after helping lead the 15th-seeded Peacocks on a Cinderella run to the Sweet 16 of the 2022 men's NCAA tournament.

Edert is averaging a modest 9.7 points through 31 appearances for Saint Peter's this season, but he's risen to the occasion in March Madness.

His standout run started in the MAAC title game when he scored 20 points to help the Peacocks beat Monmouth to clinch a berth in the NCAA tournament field.

The 6'2'', 185-pound guard followed that up by scoring 20 points in the team's first-round upset of No. 2 seed Kentucky, and he chipped in 13 points as the team knocked out Murray State in the second round.

Along with his play, Edert has become known for his trademark mustache.

"It's all fun. I love it. I love the attention, it's really awesome," the New Jersey native told John Chandler of NBC New York.

His legend will continue to grow if the Peacocks can continue to make an unexpected charge toward a national championship.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Next up for Edert and Saint Peter's is a Sweet 16 clash with Purdue, the No. 3 seed in the East Region, on Friday night.