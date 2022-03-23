NWSL's Orlando Pride Apologize for Not Allowing 'Gay' Banner at Match vs. Spirit

Jeremy Reper/ISI Photos/Getty Images

The NWSL's Orlando Pride said Tuesday the club made a mistake when it told members of the Black Swans supporters group they couldn't hang a banner with "GAY" written on it for Saturday's Challenge Cup match against the Washington Spirit.

A prior statement from the Black Swans said the banner was removed for "political reasons."

Anne M. Peterson of the Associated Press reported the banner was created in opposition to Florida's Parental Rights in Education bill, which opponents have labeled the "Don't Say Gay" bill.

The legislation, which has been passed by the state House and Senate, would prohibit "classroom discussion about sexual orientation or gender identity" in primary schools, per NBC News. It would become law if signed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

In February, the Pride released a statement saying they oppose the legislation:

Other prominent members of the Florida business community, including Disney CEO Bob Chapek, have also spoken out against the bill.

Meanwhile, the Pride continue the preseason Challenge Cup on Saturday when they visit WakeMed Soccer Park to take on the North Carolina Courage.

The 2022 NWSL season kicks off April 29. Orlando's first match is on May 1, when it hosts the NJ/NY Gotham.