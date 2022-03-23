Dwight Howard Disputes Jalen Rose's Kobe Bryant Story: 'None of This Ever Happened'

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

Former NBA player Jalen Rose turned heads during an appearance on the All The Smoke podcast with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson when he discussed Kobe Bryant's reaction to learning the Los Angeles Lakers traded for Dwight Howard ahead of the 2012-13 campaign.

However, Howard disputed the story.

Rose said he was at Bryant's camp when the Lakers legend learned of the trade. According to Rose, Howard called Bryant and asked about off-the-court endeavors in Los Angeles, which didn't sit well with the latter who was more focused on winning championships.

Bryant apparently said the partnership wasn't going to work.

Yet Howard said "none of this ever happened" in a comment on an Instagram post of Rose telling the story.

Brian Mahoney of the Associated Press noted Bryant was at the London Olympics when the Lakers traded for Howard in August 2012.

The camp in question happened in early July 2012.

Marc Stein, who was then with ESPN, reported Bryant was "ecstatic" the Lakers executed the trade without giving up Pau Gasol.

The 2012-13 campaign was the only one Howard and Bryant played together in Los Angeles. The team had championship expectations with that duo paired with Gasol and Steve Nash, but it was swept in the first round of the playoffs by the San Antonio Spurs.