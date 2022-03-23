NFL Rumors: Odell Beckham Jr. Open to Browns Reunion After Deshaun Watson Trade

Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

NFL fans may not have seen the last of Odell Beckham Jr. in a Cleveland Browns uniform.

The Browns released Beckham midway through the 2021 NFL season, but Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot reported Tuesday that the three-time Pro Bowler would entertain a reunion "because he loved his teammates and Browns fans."

Cabot added that the Deshaun Watson trade was a factor as well.

Things are bound to get a bit messy when a player of Beckham's caliber is jettisoned in the middle of the year. Cabot alluded to how "things reached the point of no return with Baker Mayfield."

Even at the time, however, it didn't appear as though the dynamic between Beckham and the Browns had grown too acrimonious.

ESPN's Jake Trotter spoke to a source last November who said the breakdown between OBJ and Mayfield "has zero to do with anything off the field." In terms of his support among his former teammates, another source told Trotter that Beckham "is cool in that whole room."

Before the star wideout's exit was confirmed, Browns safety John Johnson III told reporters he felt that the majority of the team "would love to have him in this building."

It doesn't appear that Beckham would have much trouble situating himself back into the locker room. And for the 29-year-old, an offense with Watson at the helm looks a lot better than one that's still run by Mayfield.

Still, Cabot called the potential reunion a "long shot," citing Beckham's earlier departure and the time he's likely to miss in 2022 after undergoing knee surgery in February.

The Browns already acquired Amari Cooper from the Dallas Cowboys, and Cabot reported Saturday they haven't ruled out re-signing Jarvis Landry.

For Cleveland or any other team, signing Beckham might be a little too risky until there's a clearer picture as to when he'll be healthy enough to play.