Report: Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays Agree to $7.9M Contract, Avoid Arbitration

Julian Avram/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Toronto Blue Jays and first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. have agreed to a $7.9 million contract for the 2022 season to avoid arbitration, per Mark Feinsand of MLB.com.

The 23-year-old hit .311 (1.002 OPS) with an American League-leading 48 home runs and 111 RBI last year. His 123 runs scored also led the AL.

Guerrero, who was named an All-Star and earned the Silver Slugger, finished second in the American League MVP voting behind the Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani.

Per Baseball-Reference, 2022 marks the first year that Guerrero was eligible for arbitration. He is currently set to become a free agent in 2026 barring an agreement on a long-term contract extension.

The Blue Jays would certainly hope to lock up one of the game's best players long-term. He's a big reason why Toronto, which posted losing seasons from 2017-19, has gotten back on track.

The Blue Jays made the playoffs in 2020 and finished one game short of them in 2021 despite a solid 91-71 mark. Per Baseball-Reference, the Jays were unlucky and actually finished with a Pythagorean record of 99-63.

Toronto lost ace pitcher Robbie Ray and slugging middle infielder Marcus Semien this offseason to free agency, but the Blue Jays still return some strong hitters (e.g. Guerrero, Bo Bichette, George Springer, Teoscar Hernandez). They also added starting right-hander Kevin Gausman (14-6, 2.81 ERA).

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Toronto opens its season on Friday, April 8 at home against the Texas Rangers.