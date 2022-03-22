Pete Alonso, Mets Reportedly Agree to 1-Year, $7.4M Contract to Avoid Arbitration

Larry Radloff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The New York Mets and first baseman Pete Alonso agreed to a $7.4 million contract for the 2022 MLB season, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Because of the agreement, Alonso will no longer be headed for arbitration this offseason. He's arbitration-eligible for two more years before he can gain full free agency in 2025.

Because of his contract status, there was no real danger of Alonso leaving the Mets.

Alonso's 2022 salary is significantly more than he earned through his first three seasons ($1.9 million) but represents a bargain relative to the value he provides.

The 2019 National League Rookie of the Year finished with 37 home runs, 94 RBI and a .262/.344/.519 slash line. His 3.0 WAR was second on the team, per FanGraphs, as he posted a .363 wOBA and 133 RC+. He was especially productive down the stretch with a .955 OPS across September and October.

Alonso also successfully defended his Home Run Derby title, taking down the Baltimore Orioles' Trey Mancini in the final.

The Mets missed the playoffs for the fifth straight year in 2021. The midseason additions of Javier Baez, Trevor Williams and Rich Hill were unable to even get New York above .500 when all was said and done.

The front office responded by signing Starling Marte, Eduardo Escobar and Mark Canha to bolster the lineup and bringing in Max Scherzer and Chris Bassitt to stabilize the starting rotation.

When it comes to Alonso, much of the offense's success will likely come down to how he's performing in the heart of the order.