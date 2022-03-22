Warriors' Draymond Green Fined $25K for Directing Profanity at Referee

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The NBA fined Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green $25,000 for directing profanity at an official in Sunday's game against the San Antonio Spurs.

Green was ejected with 6:50 remaining in the third quarter of the Warriors' 110-108 loss after arguing a foul call. He then proceeded to hurl several profanities after the ejection.

"It was unfortunate, obviously we need Draymond desperately," Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr told reporters after the game. "So I was surprised by that. He wasn't swearing, he wasn't getting personal, I guess [official Marat Kogut] felt like Draymond didn't stop complaining, but Draymond has never stopped complaining his whole career, we know that."

Green has racked up 11 technicals this season, good for a tie for ninth among all players. Ejections are no stranger to the All-Star forward, who has a habit of being vocal with officials and getting under the skin of opponents.

While Green did not feel his actions warranted an ejection this time around, Kerr acknowledged the Warriors need him to control himself better and stay on the floor. Golden State has lost two straight games and has struggled to find an offensive identity since Stephen Curry went down last week with a foot injury.

With Curry out of the lineup, Green becomes the offensive fulcrum for distributing the ball and setting up the offense. Without both of them, Golden State has little chance of competing.