Report: Oleksandr Usyk Given Permission to Leave Ukraine, Will Train for Joshua Fight

Ukrainian officials granted heavyweight star Oleksandr Usyk permission to leave the country amid the ongoing Russian invasion, according to ESPN's Mike Coppinger.

Coppinger reported that Usyk will now begin training for a rematch with Anthony Joshua to come this summer.

Usyk won a unanimous decision over Joshua last September.

