Matt Ryan Reveals Discussions with Colts, Falcons That Led Up to Blockbuster Trade

New Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan discussed his roller-coaster week at Tuesday's introductory press conference.

The 36-year-old spent his entire 14-year NFL career with the Atlanta Falcons, but he was traded Monday in exchange for a third-round pick. He explained the situation leading up to the blockbuster deal.

"I didn't like everything I heard but you don't always like what you hear sometimes," Ryan said of his discussions with the Falcons. "But they were professional and handled it well. I knew at some point I was going to have to make a decision on whether or not I would stay."

He eventually met with the Colts on Saturday, which convinced him to agree to a trade.

"The time was just right for me and I felt I needed to do it," Ryan said.

Ryan has remained effective on the field, finishing last season with 3,968 passing yards and 20 touchdowns, although the Falcons have not reached the playoffs since 2017.

Atlanta tried to acquire Deshaun Watson in a potential trade with the Houston Texans, and the team reportedly kept Ryan informed of the situation as it progressed, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Though Watson eventually went to the Cleveland Browns, the Falcons were clearly ready to move on at quarterback.

Ryan now lands in Indianapolis, a team that could be a playoff contender after a 9-8 finish in 2021.

The veteran discussed his excitement Tuesday:

He also said the Colts were the only team he would leave Atlanta for this offseason.

After the team's disappointing finish under Carson Wentz last season, Indianapolis will look for more with Ryan in 2022.