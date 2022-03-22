Malik Willis Puts Arm Strength on Display at Liberty Pro Day Ahead of 2022 NFL Draft

AP Photo/Steve Luciano

One day after Kenny Pickett had his pro day at Pittsburgh, Malik Willis got his moment in the spotlight Tuesday.

The star quarterback took part in Liberty's pro day as he looks to continue improving his stock for the 2022 NFL draft.

Based on the initial returns from his performance, Willis appears to have done himself a lot of favors. He threw 69 passes in a scripted workout, completing 64 of them.

The workout seemed designed to showcase Willis' arm talent, especially accuracy on deep balls.

This wasn't a surprise for anyone who has followed Willis' college career and through the predraft process.

B/R's Nate Tice had this to say about Willis' throwing arm in his scouting report:

"When Willis is in rhythm, his arm strength pops off the screen. He throws a catchable deep ball and can drive intermediate throws into tight spaces. When he's able to anticipate throws—usually on the outside or on RPOs—he flashes good accuracy. Willis is able to easily break a defense’s contain with his agility and burst, and he has the ability to flip his hips and change arm angles when throwing on the move while also remaining accurate."

The questions about Willis have primarily revolved around his ability to throw in rhythm and play in the pocket.

Tice noted Willis typically has to "see receivers come open" and will work his way "back in the pocket too often, which will be punished at the NFL level."

Even with some big question marks left to answer, Willis seems to be separating himself from the pack as the No. 1 quarterback in the 2022 draft class. Pro Football Focus' Doug Kyed noted the 22-year-old is "the consensus favorite among NFL front offices based on his upside."

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. had Willis going at No. 20 overall to the Pittsburgh Steelers in his latest mock draft.

There could be some fire to that smoke, as Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin and general manager Kevin Colbert were both seen in attendance to take in the action. Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule was also on the Lynchburg, Virginia, campus.

Several teams in need of a long-term solution at quarterback have put themselves in a position to potentially select one early in the first round.

The Detroit Lions (No. 2), Houston Texans (No. 3), Panthers (No. 6), Atlanta Falcons (No. 8) and Seattle Seahawks (No. 9) don't have a proven starter at quarterback right now.

Willis has a long way to go with his development, but there seems to be no doubt that the potential for stardom is there. He just has to find the right situation with the right coach who can give him the time needed to harness his skills at the NFL level.