Report: Rafael Nadal out 4-6 Weeks with Stress Injury in Rib Suffered at Indian Wells

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

Tennis superstar Rafael Nadal is reportedly expected to miss four-to-six weeks of action because of a rib injury suffered during last week's 2022 BNP Paribas Open.

Marca's Joan Solsona reported Tuesday (h/t Ben Rothenberg of Racquet Magazine) that Nadal originally suffered the stress injury during a semifinal win over Carlos Alcaraz but still played the championship match against Taylor Fritz, which he lost in straight sets.

Nadal won his first 20 matches of the 2022 season, highlighted by capturing his record-setting 21st Grand Slam title at the Australian Open in January, before suffering his first loss of the campaign to Fritz.

Afterward, the 35-year-old Spaniard said the injury was a major factor on Sunday.

"I had pain, honestly. I had problems breathing," Nadal told reporters. "I don't know if it's something on the rib, I don't know yet. When I'm breathing, when I'm moving it's like a needle all the time inside here. I get dizzy a little bit because it's painful."

He also continued to deal with a lingering foot injury earlier in the tournament.

The good news for Nadal is the projected timetable for his return should allow him back on the court before the next major. The French Open is scheduled to begin May 22, which is eight weeks away.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Of course, that's always an important stop for Nadal, who's captured a record 13 titles at Roland-Garros to earn the nickname "The King of Clay."

Even if he misses the early portion of the clay-court season, he should be able to get at least one warm-up event in before arriving in Paris, barring a setback.

Another triumph in the French Open would give Nadal a two-major lead over his closest competition, longtime rivals Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic, who each own 20 Grand Slam titles.