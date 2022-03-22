Mel Kiper 2022 NFL Mock Draft: Pickett to Saints, Willis to Steelers, Corral to Lions

AP Photo/Keith Srakocic

In his latest 2022 NFL mock draft, ESPN NFL draft guru Mel Kiper Jr. projected three quarterbacks to come off the board.

Kiper believes Pittsburgh's Kenny Pickett will be the first quarterback selected by the New Orleans Saints at No. 18, followed by Liberty's Malik Willis to the Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 20 and Ole Miss' Matt Corral to the Detroit Lions at No. 32.

The Saints, Steelers and Lions all have stopgap options at quarterback who aren't guaranteed to be in the picture beyond next season.

So far this offseason, the Saints have re-signed Jameis Winston after striking out in their pursuit of Deshaun Watson, and the Steelers have signed Mitchell Trubisky as the presumptive replacement for the retired Ben Roethlisberger.

Meanwhile, the Lions appear ready to enter the 2022 campaign with Jared Goff as their starter once again.

The 2022 NFL draft isn't considered a strong class for quarterbacks, especially when compared to last year when five quarterbacks came off the board in the first round, including each of the first three picks.

If Kiper's mock comes to fruition and no quarterback is taken until 18th overall, it will mark the latest the first quarterback is taken since 2000 when the New York Jets selected Chad Pennington with the No. 18 overall pick.

There is a lot to like about Pickett, especially the production he put up last season at Pitt when he threw for 4,319 yards, 42 touchdowns and seven interceptions, but there is some reason for concern as well.

Pickett's hand measured just 8½ inches at the NFL Scouting Combine, which would give him the smallest hand size of any NFL quarterback, although it did increase to 8⅝ inches at his pro day this week after doing hand stretches.

Even so, Pickett would have the smallest hands of any notable starting or backup quarterback in the league, which could make him susceptible to fumbles.

Going to New Orleans could be an ideal landing spot, though, as Pickett would play around half his games in a dome and not have to worry about inclement weather too often.

Willis may be the most talented quarterback in the draft, but he played against a low level of competition at Liberty and didn't put up great numbers last season.

In 2021, Willis completed 61.1 percent of his passes for 2,857 yards, 27 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He did add a lot with his legs, though, rushing for 878 yards and 13 scores.

Willis feels like a quarterback in need of some time to develop, and he would likely have that luxury in Pittsburgh since he could sit behind Trubisky and possibly even Mason Rudolph for at least a season.

Corral is a dual threat like Willis, throwing for 3,349 yards, 20 touchdowns and five interceptions while also rushing for 614 yards and 11 touchdowns last season.

He injured his ankle in the Sugar Bowl, and there was some concern that it would be a serious issue, but Corral is expected to be good to go for Mississippi's pro day on Wednesday.

The Lions could undoubtedly use an upgrade over Goff, and since they have two first-round picks, they may be willing to take a chance on their highest-rated quarterback when the No. 32 overall selection rolls around.

The first round of the 2022 NFL draft will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on April 28.