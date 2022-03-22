Kevin Durant: Ja Morant Is Combination of Jordan, Westbrook, Iverson and Rose

AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

The Brooklyn Nets are set for a showdown with the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday.

Nets star forward Kevin Durant was asked about any players he'd compare Grizzlies star point guard Ja Morant to, and Durant couldn't pick just one. He named Allen Iverson, Michael Jordan, Russell Westbrook and Derrick Rose as the players he sees most in Morant's game.

"He's a combination of players, I feel. I think the greatest players in our game can transform into anybody at any given point, and I think Ja is on the way to that," Durant told reporters Monday. "When he playing, I see like two, three, four different Hall of Famers in his game. From Iverson, to he might make a Jordan-like layup, or he might run down the court like a Westbrook or a D. Rose."

Durant dropped 37 points to lead the Nets to a 114-106 win over the Utah Jazz on Monday. Brooklyn improved to 38-34 with its sixth win in its last seven games.

Morant, who sat out Sunday's game against the Houston Rockets with a knee injury, is currently listed as day-to-day. The 22-year-old has established himself as a superstar in his breakout third year.

A guarantee for spectacular highlights each time he steps on the court, Morant is averaging 27.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists this season. He earned his first selection to the All-Star Game and is in the conversation for league MVP.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Durant pulled the reins on his praise slightly, considering the upcoming matchup. He added that playing against someone like Morant gives him some extra motivation because he has to match the youngster's competitiveness.

"I don't want to gas him up too much since we playing against him, but I think the sky's the limit for him, his future is obviously bright. He makes everybody better playing against him, even opponents," Durant said. "It's about the level you approach that game with, and I'm looking forward to it."