NHL Rumors: Evgenii Dadonov Trade Between Ducks, Golden Knights in Limbo After Issue

David Becker/NHLI via Getty Images

While the Las Vegas Golden Knights and Anaheim Ducks agreed to a trade involving Evgenii Dadonov ahead of Monday's deadline, the deal appears to be up in the air after the forward's 10-team no-trade clause wasn't officially submitted, according to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman.

However, according to David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period, Dadonov "was/is under the belief his 10-team no-trade list was submitted at its designated time, with the Ducks on it."

The Golden Knights also released a statement saying they were aware of an issue with the Dadonov trade and have been in contact with the league office.

The NHL Players' Association is investigating the situation, per Darren Dreger of TSN:

The Golden Knights traded Dadonov and a conditional second-round pick to the Ducks in exchange for defenseman John Moore, the contract of retired forward Ryan Kesler and a second-round pick in either 2023 or 2024.

As The Athletic's Jesse Granger notes, this is a difficult situation for Dadonov, who has one year remaining on a three-year, $15 million deal, to deal with. However, he also notes the veteran might not have a choice in where he goes, and it could come down to a league decision.

Dadonov, 33, was selected in the third round of the 2007 NHL draft by the Florida Panthers. He spent six seasons with the franchise before joining the Ottawa Senators for the 2020-21 season.

The Russian forward was then traded to the Golden Knights in July 2021. He has underperformed since arriving in Vegas, tallying 15 goals and 12 assists in 62 games.

Dadonov has tallied 119 goals and 130 assists in 397 games. While he's certainly past his prime, the winger can still be a solid depth contributor, though he might have fit better on a Stanley Cup contending team.

If the deal falls through, Dadonov will return to the Golden Knights for the remainder of the season. However, he could be traded over the summer, especially leading up to the draft.